Trump Media Acquires 684M CRO for Cronos Treasury

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 02:31
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.349+1.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1169+2.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01261+4.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01671-3.56%
Cronos
CRO$0.26635+0.28%

A deal with Crypto.com has led to the establishment of a Cronos Treasury by the Trump Media and Technology Group. The company confirmed the acquisition of 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens. This is valued at about $105 million, in a transaction split between stock and cash.

Trump Media Expands Fintech Vision With Cronos Treasury and Crypto.com Partnership

According to a press release, the purchased CRO tokens represent around two percent of its circulating supply. Trump Media will safeguard these holdings with Crypto.com custody, an institutional-grade platform that enables secure storage and staking. This setup allows Trump Media to earn additional revenue. This also helps build its Cronos treasury as the firm builds its long-term digital asset strategy.

Devin Nunes, CEO and Chairman of Trump Media, described the acquisition as a move to strengthen the company’s fintech ambitions. He stated that CRO’s potential as a payment solution and fast settlement tool was part of the reason for establishing this Cronos treasury. Meanwhile, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek noted that the partnership would showcase CRO’s utility and value, backed by secure custody and staking infrastructure.

In addition to the token buy, there is product integration. Truth Social and Truth+ will also include CRO as the foundation to build a rewards system that runs on the wallet technology of Crypto.com. This marks one of the clearest steps yet in weaving blockchain-based incentives into Trump Media’s consumer platforms. This CRO purchase could be a part of the plan for Trump Media to have a one-billion-dollar Cronos treasury.

This move also aligns with the launch of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a dedicated vehicle for establishing the Cronos treasury. That entity is pursuing a merger with Yorkville Acquisition Corp, a Nasdaq-listed SPAC. If successful, the new firm would concentrate on building a treasury centered on Cronos, adding to Trump Media’s influence in the blockchain space.

Price Of CRO Go Up as Trump Media Deal Increases Market Confidence

Cronos itself is scalable and interoperable, and can serve as a platform on which decentralized finance, commerce, and infrastructure applications can be built. By joining Trump Media, the network acquires one of its biggest institutional backers so far.

Trump Media has solidified its interest towards digital assets by securing such massive amounts of CRO tokens, and by tying it to Truth Social and Truth+. As part of exploring the crypto space, Trump Media has also grown a Bitcoin treasury, which recently crossed $2 billion in value.

The rising CRO price shows markets are already responding to the move. It also sets the stage for further integration between mainstream media, fintech, blockchain ecosystems and the growing Cronos treasury by Trump media.

The announcement had a direct effect on CRO’s market activity. According to TradingView data, CRO opened near $0.268 and surged to $0.274 by mid-afternoon. That represents a gain of over 2% in a few hours.

CRO jumped over 2% as Trump Media’s $105 million Cronos treasury creation boosted confidence.

Paul

Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.
He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.
He can be reached via [email protected]

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/trump-media-acquires-684m-cro-for-cronos-treasury/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

A Russian crypto mining firm executive has claimed Bitcoin (BTC) prices could climb to the $130k mark in the second half of summer 2025. The claims came from Vasily Girya, the owner and CEO of the industrial player GIS Mining, the Russian Prime news agency reported. Girya said: “The crypto industry remains attractive to market players. In a moderately positive scenario, the price of Bitcoin in the second half of summer could reach an all-time high of $115,000. It could target $130k”. Bitcoin: $130k By End of Summer? At the time of writing, Bitcoin prices are wavering around the $105k mark following a brief foray into $111,000 territory in mid May. GIS Mining is one of Russia’s top 10 industrial miners, and mainly specializes in mobile units and mining hotel facilities. Per recent figures, the company’s mining capacity for Financial Year 2024 was 53 MW. Inside a GIS Mining data center. (Source: GIS Mining/YouTube/Screenshot) The country’s 10 biggest mining firms posted a collective total of $200 million in revenue in FY2024. Over half of this revenue came from the nation’s two biggest miners: BitRiver and Intelion . Girya explained that the Russian mining sector is set for another burst of growth this year. He said that the sector was experiencing “record-breaking” demand for new crypto mining data centers with a capacity of up to 100 MW. The mining chief added that demand for equipment capable of “energy-intensive blockchain computing” was also skyrocketing. Insiders say that in the first half of 2025, demand for crypto mining hardware outstripped supply. They claim that since Moscow legalized and began regulating crypto mining in 2024, more investors have entered the market. The ruble’s rise against the dollar this year has also made crypto mining investment more viable for many. RUB-USD prices over the past year. (Source: Google Finance) Sandbox ‘Driving Russian Mining Investment’ Girya added that over the next two to three years, more of the coins mined in Russian jurisdiction will be used in the national economy. He pointed to the Central Bank-run “experimental legal regime (ELR)” as evidence. The ELR is a crypto sandbox comprising exchange firms, cross-border trade companies, and Bitcoin miners. The bank is using the ELR as a means of bypassing US, EU, and UK-led sanctions on Russia. The sanctions have effectively frozen Russian firms and banks out of dollar-denominated trade. US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites have shown the limits of Russia’s ability to defend its allies. It might yet be to Putin’s advantage https://t.co/CPVjHmgLt4 — Bloomberg (@business) June 23, 2025 Central Bank officials want crypto miners to sell their coins to exchanges within the sandbox. These exchanges can then use their coins to facilitate cross-border trades conducted in BTC or other tokens. Girya called the ELR a “powerful step toward the institutionalization of the crypto and digital currencies market.” He said that it would help “increase the inflow of investments into this new class of assets.” More Coal-powered Bitcoin Miners Heading to Siberia? Meanwhile, the authorities in the Kuznetsk Basin, a major coal-mining region in Southwestern Siberia, have proposed a Bitcoin mining -themed solution to the problem of coal depreciation. The news outlet Tsargrad’s Kemerovo Oblast branch reported that the region’s government is mulling a proposal to build crypto farms and greenhouse complexes near its coal mines. U.S. investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano announced on Monday the creation of a new bitcoin treasury company that would hold up to $1 billion of the world's largest cryptocurrency on its balance sheet. https://t.co/Gc30pO8Qkr — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) June 23, 2025 The region’s Governor, Ilya Seredyuk, said the area’s coal could “be used to generate the energy needed to mine Bitcoin and other cryptoassets.” Seredyuk said tests are now underway as miners conduct economic calculations to determine the profitability of the plan. He said the results would be published in around a month’s time. The Governor said the BTC mining plan could help reverse a recent decline in coal mining. He also suggested that the heat released by burning coal could be used to heat greenhouses that house tropical plants – in one of the world’s most famously cold areas. He mused: “Why not create a large botanical garden and cultivate plants that require warmth?” Earlier this month, a Russian power firm announced the launch of the nation’s first bitcoin mining-focused closed-end mutual investment fund (CEF) .
NEAR
NEAR$2.404+1.56%
Threshold
T$0.016+2.96%
Union
U$0.0107+3.78%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 07:30
Share
Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01263+5.16%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1239+5.89%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1127+13.60%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:14
Share
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00682+1.79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1127+13.60%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Share

Trending News

More

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst