Trump Media and Crypto.com Establish New CRO Company

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:10
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.395+2.60%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$----%
Capverse
CAP$0.07067+7.38%
Movement
MOVE$0.1217+1.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01321+5.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018797-0.41%
Cronos
CRO$0.19867+28.02%
Key Points:
  • TMTG partners with Crypto.com to build a CRO treasury.
  • CRO price soared 25% post-announcement.
  • Market speculates on Crypto.com concealment claims.

Trump Media & Technology Group and Crypto.com announced a strategic partnership to integrate CRO token infrastructure into TMTG’s Truth Social platforms, forming a new entity for CRO strategy oversight.

This move marks a crucial shift in CRO utility, boosting its market presence, as indicated by a 25% price increase following the partnership announcement.

CRO Integration and Strategic Partnership Details

The collaboration involves integrating CRO token infrastructure into Trump Media’s digital platforms, including a planned CRO treasury. This strategic alignment aims to enhance the engagement and reach of Truth Social through digital finance mechanisms. A new firm will oversee this venture.

Market response to the alliance has been substantial, with the price of CRO increasing around 25% following the announcement. Such significant movement underscores the market’s optimistic reception of institutional interest in cryptocurrency. Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, stated, “Our partnership with Crypto.com represents a transformative step in integrating cryptocurrency into social media, and we are excited to lead the way with the CRO token.”

The announcement comes with speculative tensions after “on-chain detective” ZachXBT’s remark about Crypto.com’s past incident concealment. Despite no further clarification, the comment stirred curiosity and concern among crypto enthusiasts and market analysts, demanding transparency.

CRO Price Surge: Metrics and Historical Context

Did you know? Crypto.com faced a comparable controversy during past token withdrawals, sparking debate on security and transparency in fintech platforms.

According to CoinMarketCap, Cronos (CRO) currently trades at $0.21, seeing a 32.94% rise within 24 hours. Its market cap is approximately $7.01 billion, with a significant 1063.77% increase in trading volume, reaching $639.16 million. The circulating supply stands at 33.59 billion.

Cronos(CRO), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:35 UTC on August 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team emphasizes that large CRO purchases signal potential long-term growth. Historically, substantial institutional involvement often correlates with token stability, though it necessitates vigilant regulatory scrutiny. This partnership could influence CRO’s standing within the crypto infrastructure sector.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/trump-media-crypto-com-cro-treasury/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

PANews reported on June 24 that Bitcoin Layer2 network Merlin Chain officially launched the BTC staking function. Users can participate in the PoS mechanism through BTC, and the current annualized
Bitcoin
BTC$111,282.35+1.73%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606+2.02%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 21:15
Share
Democratic senator introduces bill to address Trump’s crypto ties

Democratic senator introduces bill to address Trump’s crypto ties

The proposed bill from Senator Adam Schiff followed similar legislation in the House of Representatives from Maxine Waters in response to the president's memecoin dinner.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.399+2.70%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003069+4.77%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01678+6.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 04:00
Share
Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

In order to remove integration drift, this research presents DeRO, a unique dead reckoning architecture that replaces the conventional function of accelerometers as the principal sensor for position determination with the Doppler velocity of a 4D FMCW radar. It incorporates this with gyroscope data and updates a Kalman filter using accelerometer tilt and radar range measurements. By lowering position error by 47%, this system performs noticeably better than the most advanced radar-inertial techniques.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1757+13.13%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.5233+3.97%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001822-3.23%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/27 04:47
Share

Trending News

More

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Democratic senator introduces bill to address Trump’s crypto ties

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark

KindlyMD Bitcoin Investment: Strategic $5 Billion Plan Unveiled