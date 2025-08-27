Trump Media and Crypto.com Establish New CRO Company

Key Points: TMTG partners with Crypto.com to build a CRO treasury.

CRO price soared 25% post-announcement.

Market speculates on Crypto.com concealment claims.

Trump Media & Technology Group and Crypto.com announced a strategic partnership to integrate CRO token infrastructure into TMTG’s Truth Social platforms, forming a new entity for CRO strategy oversight.

This move marks a crucial shift in CRO utility, boosting its market presence, as indicated by a 25% price increase following the partnership announcement.

CRO Integration and Strategic Partnership Details

The collaboration involves integrating CRO token infrastructure into Trump Media’s digital platforms, including a planned CRO treasury. This strategic alignment aims to enhance the engagement and reach of Truth Social through digital finance mechanisms. A new firm will oversee this venture.

Market response to the alliance has been substantial, with the price of CRO increasing around 25% following the announcement. Such significant movement underscores the market’s optimistic reception of institutional interest in cryptocurrency. Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, stated, “Our partnership with Crypto.com represents a transformative step in integrating cryptocurrency into social media, and we are excited to lead the way with the CRO token.”

The announcement comes with speculative tensions after “on-chain detective” ZachXBT’s remark about Crypto.com’s past incident concealment. Despite no further clarification, the comment stirred curiosity and concern among crypto enthusiasts and market analysts, demanding transparency.

CRO Price Surge: Metrics and Historical Context

Did you know? Crypto.com faced a comparable controversy during past token withdrawals, sparking debate on security and transparency in fintech platforms.

According to CoinMarketCap, Cronos (CRO) currently trades at $0.21, seeing a 32.94% rise within 24 hours. Its market cap is approximately $7.01 billion, with a significant 1063.77% increase in trading volume, reaching $639.16 million. The circulating supply stands at 33.59 billion.

Cronos(CRO), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:35 UTC on August 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team emphasizes that large CRO purchases signal potential long-term growth. Historically, substantial institutional involvement often correlates with token stability, though it necessitates vigilant regulatory scrutiny. This partnership could influence CRO’s standing within the crypto infrastructure sector.