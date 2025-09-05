Trump Media Completes CRO Token Acquisition Agreement with Crypto.com

PANews reported on September 5th that Trump Media has reached an agreement with Crypto.com to acquire 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens at approximately $0.153 per token in a 50% stock and 50% cash transaction. The tokens represent approximately 2% of the circulating supply of CRO and will be held and staked through Crypto.com Custody. Both parties will promote the integration of CRO into the Truth Social and Truth+ platforms as part of a rewards system. The agreement includes a lock-up period, strategic cooperation, and the development of a digital asset vault business.

