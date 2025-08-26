Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville Launch $6.42B $CRO Treasury

Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville America Digital are collaborating to launch a $6.42 billion CRO digital asset treasury, holding about 19% of the circulating supply. This strategic move aims to strengthen their positions within the crypto market and showcase confidence in the Cronos ecosystem. The partnership also includes plans to offer exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on “Made in America” assets, combining digital currency and traditional investments to attract investors in 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.