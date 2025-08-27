Trump Media, Crypto.com Reveal $6.4 Billion Cronos Treasury Plan

In brief Trump Media is working with Crypto.com to build a crypto treasury with $6.4 billion in backing.

The treasury will be made up of Cronos (CRO). Trump Media’s Truth Social will also use CRO as a rewards and utility token.

It’s the latest crypto-related business venture by one of President Trump’s companies.

Trump Media and Technology Group, which President Donald Trump has a majority stake in, has announced another crypto treasury plan after buying $2 billion worth of Bitcoin and related securities in July—and this one’s even larger.

The company said Tuesday that it was working with crypto exchange Crypto.com to build a Cronos treasury with $6.4 billion in backing, called Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc.

Cronos—or CRO—is the native coin of Crypto.com’s platform and 30th biggest digital asset by market cap. It was recently trading for $0.20 after surging more than 29% over a 24-hour period, according to CoinGecko.

It’s the biggest gainer by far among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap during that span, and is currently at its highest price so far in 2025.

Trump Media, Yorkville Acquisition Corp., and Crypto.com will be founding partners of the treasury. It will consist of $1 billion in CRO token, $200 million in cash, $220 million in warrants, and an additional $5 billion equity line of credit from an affiliate of Yorkville, the announcement added.

The 6.3 billion CRO tokens held at the treasury’s launch will represent approximately 19% of the token’s supply, the companies said. The firms further suggested that it would be the “largest digital asset treasury company to market cap ratio in history.”

Trump Media said in a statement that it will buy $105 million in CRO—around 2% of the total CRO market cap as of announcement—while Crypto.com will buy $50 million in shares of common stock in Trump Media. Both would be subject to a lockup period.

The CRO holdings will also be staked via Crypto.com‘s custody platform to earn revenue.

Trump Media will also launch a rewards system across its Truth Social social media network and Truth+ streaming video platform, tapping Crypto.com’s wallet and using CRO as a utility token. Truth Social previously teased plans to launch a utility token.

According to the press release, users can earn “gems” and convert those into CRO. In the future, the companies plan to allow Truth users to pay for subscriptions with CRO.

A long list of crypto treasuries have debuted since last year following the success of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), a software company that started buying Bitcoin in 2020 to get better returns for its shareholders.

Strategy has amassed nearly $70 billion worth of Bitcoin since then, massively boosting its stock price in the process. Now, smaller Nasdaq-listed firms are buying crypto to boost their own stocks, investing in assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Solana.

After campaigning on a ticket to help the crypto space and receiving backing from digital asset entrepreneurs, President Trump has delved deeper into the industry since becoming the new commander in chief.

The president launched a meme coin ahead of his inauguration and has said the government will buy Bitcoin for a strategic reserve. The President also backs a crypto project, World Liberty Financial.

Trump Media, which runs Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, in January debuted a fintech brand, Truth.Fi, that will work on giving clients exposure to crypto and other investments.

The brand is working with Crypto.com and Yorkville America Digital to launch crypto-centric ETFs.

Trump Media’s plans to buy CRO are not the first plans for a treasury. Back in July, the company said it had bought $2 billion in Bitcoin and BTC-related securities for its corporate treasury.