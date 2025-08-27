Trump Media Goes All-In on Cronos (CRO) in Crypto.com Deal

- Trump Media integrates Cronos (CRO) into Truth Social and Truth+ for rewards and payments
- Mutual $155M investments signal strong commitment to CRO adoption and ecosystem growth
- New CRO Strategy arm highlights Trump Media’s push toward building a crypto treasury
Trump Media forged a sweeping partnership with Crypto.com, a deal that installs the Cronos (CRO) token as the new backbone of its digital operations.
The move signals the company’s aggressive push beyond media and into financial technology, with a sharp focus on blockchain integration.
How Will Cronos (CRO) Work on Truth Social?
The deal makes CRO a core utility token inside both the Truth Social platform and the Truth+ streaming service. Users now earn platform rewards, or “gems,” and can convert them directly into CRO through Crypto.com’s integrated wallet. This move adds a powerful crypto-based incentive layer to drive user engagement.
Beyond rewards, users can also pay for subscriptions with their CRO balances, a direct, real-world use case for the token. The strategy also includes discounted Truth+ subscriptions for anyone who opens a new account with Crypto.com, a powerful cross-promotional tactic.
Mutual Investments Strengthen the Deal
This partnership is cemented with significant mutual investments. Trump Media will purchase $105 million in CRO to hold on its own balance sheet. In a reciprocal move, Crypto.com will acquire $50 million in Trump Media stock.
Both blockbuster transactions are subject to a lockup period. Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes called the deal a major step toward making Cronos a mainstream digital utility token.
In parallel, Trump Media has launched a new entity, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., to develop a digital asset treasury. The company is pursuing a SPAC merger with Yorkville Acquisition Corp. to accelerate that strategy. The focus of this new arm will be the acquisition and management of CRO assets, pointing to a long-term commitment.
Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, highlighted the importance of the deal for Cronos adoption. He stressed that the integration with Truth Social represents a milestone in bringing blockchain technology into everyday consumer experiences.
