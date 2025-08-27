Trump Media Group Launches $6.42B CRO Treasury Strategy

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/08/27 00:34
Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville Acquisition Corp. have unveiled a $6.42 billion digital asset treasury company. This move establishes the first publicly traded CRO-focused entity. Today, Trump Media & Technology Group, Crypto.com, and Yorkville Acquisition Corp. revealed plans to launch Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc. The new company will serve as a dedicated treasury vehicle for Cronos (CRO), the native token of Crypto.com’s blockchain. This partnership marks the first time CRO will be the centerpiece of a publicly traded entity. The new entity will be majority-owned by Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com. As a result, these stakeholders will have direct influence over its direction and growth. Yorkville, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), will bring the business public. To achieve this, it plans to list its Class A ordinary shares on Nasdaq under the symbol MCGA, short for Make CRO Great Again. The symbol change is expected to take place before the merger is finalized. After the business combination closes, the new ticker will then transfer to Trump Media Group CRO Strategy. Yorkville has said it will provide a separate announcement once the exact timing of the symbol change is confirmed. Treasury Breakdown: Cash, CRO, and Credit The company’s funding package totals an impressive $6.42 billion, making it one of the largest dedicated crypto treasuries ever announced. The structure of the deal comprises several components, including $1 billion in CRO tokens, which is equivalent to approximately 6.3 billion CRO. This amount represents roughly 19% of CRO’s market capitalization. It also contains $200 million in cash reserves and $220 million in warrants. In addition, Yorkville affiliate YA II PN, Ltd. will provide the company with access to a $5 billion equity line of credit. Separately, Trump Media & Technology acquired $105 million of CRO tokens, while Crypto.com purchased $50 million of Trump Media stock (DJT). Combined, these transactions push Trump Media Group’s total CRO holdings close to 7 billion tokens. This accumulation establishes Trump Media Group CRO Strategy as the largest CRO-focused treasury company in existence, giving it unprecedented influence over the Cronos ecosystem. Following the announcement, Cronos (CRO) token surged 41% to $0.2037, pushing its market value to $6.87 billion and ranking it as the 23rd largest cryptocurrency worldwide. Truth Social Adopts CRO as Platform Token As part of this broad strategic partnership, Truth Social will adopt CRO as its official platform token. This step signals Trump Media’s deeper commitment to blockchain integration and future monetization through digital assets.  Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes described the project as a “bold step forward,” highlighting the company’s long-term commitment to cryptocurrency in the digital economy. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek described the scale of the venture as “unmatched in the industry,” adding that the CRO acquired will be held forever as a cornerstone asset. Marszalek also compared the size of the deal to Ethereum, noting that for an ETH-focused treasury to achieve similar buying power, it would need to acquire “hundreds of billions” in tokens. https://twitter.com/kris/status/1960321095309144508 Validator Node and Staking Strategy Beyond accumulation, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy aims to foster active engagement with the Cronos blockchain. The company will operate a validator node, contributing to the network’s security and governance. By running its own validator, the company can directly validate transactions, secure the chain, and strengthen community trust. At the same time, it will reinvest staking rewards back into the treasury, compounding holdings over time. This approach not only cements the group’s role as a CRO whale but also integrates it as an active contributor to the blockchain’s growth and sustainability. Lock-Up Period Shows Long-Term Focus To ensure stability and demonstrate commitment, the founding stakeholders, Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville, have agreed to a strict lock-up period. Their founding shares and warrants will remain locked for one year, followed by a gradual release over the next three years. Such restrictions are often used in high-profile deals to prevent early sell-offs and to align incentives for long-term value creation. This structure suggests that the backers view the CRO treasury as a multi-year project, rather than a short-term bet. Advisors and Legal Guidance A strong advisory and legal team supports the business combination. Clear Street is acting as the exclusive capital markets advisor, while DLA Piper LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP are handling legal matters.

