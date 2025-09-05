Trump Media partners with Crypto.com, acquires $105M in CRO tokens

In a deal with Crypto.com, Trump Media purchased 684.4 million Cronos tokens.
The Trump family’s largest business has closed a major deal with one of the biggest crypto exchanges. On Friday, September 5, Trump Media and Technology Group announced that it recently closed a purchase deal with Crypto.com.
The media company, which also operates the social media platform Truth Social, will buy 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens. The deal, worth about $105 million, was structured as a 50% stock and 50% cash exchange. This means that Crypto.com will also become an investor in Trump Media.
The sale was part of a broader partnership agreement between the two companies. Namely, the agreement also enables the integration of the CRO token across Truth Social and the streaming platform Truth+. According to the announcement, Trump Media plans to integrate CRO rewards into these platforms.
This isn’t the first news of a Trump Media partnership with Crypto.com. On August 26, the company announced a CRO treasury strategy, with funding to secure up to $6.4 billion worth of tokens.