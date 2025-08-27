Trump Media Plans $6.42 Billion CRO Token Push, But There’s A Caveat

Reports indicated that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the company behind Truth Social, is reportedly moving forward with a strategy to acquire $6.42 billion worth of CRO digital tokens.

However, new revelations provided more clarity, suggesting that not all is as it seems.

Details on Trump Media and CRO Deal: All You Need To Know

Fresh reports suggest that the group is not immediately purchasing $6.42 billion worth of CRO tokens.

Instead, the company will begin with approximately $200 million in cash and a token position equal to about 19% of CRO’s market cap, obtained at nearly a 50% discount through prior deals.

The filing notes that additional purchases will depend on available credit lines and warrants, making the scale of future acquisitions contingent on financing capacity rather than a guaranteed multi-billion-dollar outlay.

This adjustment significantly reframes market expectations, shifting the narrative from an upfront $6.42 billion mega-purchase to a phased, conditional strategy.

The aggressive move builds on TMTG’s existing partnership with Crypto.com and Yorkville America Digital to launch a line of ETFs, dubbed “America First” products. Tokens featured in the basket include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cronos (CRO), among others.

Reportedly, the company plans to integrate the CRO token across its Truth Social and Truth+ platforms, opening access to financial services deep into its user ecosystem.

While details on vehicle structure or sourcing remain unclear, the sum highlights the platform’s aggressive push into digital assets.

By integrating CRO into its services, TMTG aims to expand the utility of its platforms, positioning CRO as a payment option for subscriptions, tipping, and digital content.

The move signals a deepening convergence of social media and decentralized finance (DeFi), amplifying speculation around crypto’s reach into mainstream tech ecosystems.

This development adds another layer to TMTG’s expanding and controversial influence in digital finance.

More updates to follow as filings and public statements emerge.

Cronos (CRO) Price Performance. Source: BeInCrypto

CRO price soared nearly 25% on this news, and was trading for $0.1968 as of this writing.

