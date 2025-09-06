Trump Media Seals $105M Deal With Crypto.com for Massive CRO Token Stake

TLDR

  • Trump Media grabs $105M in CRO tokens, diving deeper into crypto with Crypto.com
  • Trump Media seals $105M CRO deal, eyeing 19% supply for Truth Social ecosystem
  • Trump Media invests $105M in CRO, staking tokens to fuel Truth Social rewards
  • Trump Media plots big crypto play: $105M CRO deal plus $2B Bitcoin holdings
  • Trump Media locks $105M CRO tokens, launching new entity to build crypto treasury

Trump Media, the operator behind Truth Social, has finalized a $105 million deal with crypto exchange Crypto.com. This strategic move gives Trump Media 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens, representing 2% of the token’s circulating supply. The transaction, split evenly between stock and cash, signals Trump Media’s deeper entry into the digital asset space.

Trump Media Acquires 684.4 Million CRO Tokens in Strategic Exchange

Trump Media executed the purchase at approximately $0.153 per token, acquiring the CRO through a 50% stock and 50% cash structure. Both the CRO tokens and Trump Media shares involved in the deal will remain locked for a fixed period. The company will store and stake the CRO tokens via Crypto.com’s institutional-grade custody platform for revenue generation.

This acquisition supports a broader cooperation between Trump Media and Crypto.com to bring CRO into its platforms. The token will power a reward system across Truth Social and the streaming platform Truth+. The rewards system will rely on Crypto.com’s wallet infrastructure, providing users with seamless token-based engagement.

The CRO tokens will not only sit on Trump Media’s balance sheet but also play a functional role in future transactions. Trump Media aims to use CRO as a core utility asset, allowing faster and lower-cost transfers within its digital ecosystem. The company is confident in CRO’s performance and its ability to support cross-platform use.

Trump Media Group CRO Strategy Targets 19% of CRO Supply

Trump Media has also launched a dedicated entity named Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., aiming to acquire up to 19% of CRO’s circulating supply. This effort is structured through a definitive SPAC agreement with Yorkville Acquisition Corp. The objective is to form a digital asset treasury focused on accumulating CRO as a long-term reserve.

This new initiative builds on Trump Media’s goal of expanding its financial operations through digital assets and token management. With the SPAC deal, the company sets up a separate arm purely focused on crypto assets. It highlights Trump Media’s growing ambitions to become a major crypto player through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

The company views CRO as a high-utility asset and is positioning it at the center of its digital treasury strategy. Trump Media will manage this separate CRO-focused treasury alongside its existing digital asset holdings. This structure provides the firm with flexibility in asset allocation and revenue growth via token-based instruments.

Trump Media Diversifies Digital Asset Holdings Beyond CRO

Trump Media disclosed holding $2 billion worth of Bitcoin on its balance sheet. The company has also outlined plans to launch several crypto-focused ETFs and investment products under its fintech brand, Truth.Fi. These initiatives suggest a broader strategy aimed at capitalizing on growing interest in blockchain-based financial products.

By expanding into managed crypto products, Trump Media aims to attract a wider audience and deepen market penetration. These products will complement its platform offerings and support an end-to-end crypto ecosystem. The firm is developing financial tools that can serve both retail and institutional participants.

Trump Media continues to align its media, streaming, and fintech divisions with the digital asset economy. With active staking, treasury creation, and financial product development, the company is establishing a diversified crypto presence. As partnerships and acquisitions progress, Trump Media appears set on positioning itself as a significant force in digital finance.

 

