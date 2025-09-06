Trump Media Secures $105M in Cronos Tokens as Part of Crypto.com Deal

By: Coincentral
2025/09/06 16:31
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.34-0.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017236+7.18%
Cronos
CRO$0.26834+0.37%
Particl
PART$0.1832+0.38%

TLDR

  • Trump Media acquires 684M CRO tokens for $105M through a 50% stock, 50% cash deal.

  • CRO tokens will be stored in Crypto.com’s institutional custody and staked for additional income.

  • Trump Media plans to integrate CRO into Truth Social and Truth+ reward systems.

  • A new SPAC merger aims to establish a digital asset treasury focused on CRO token acquisitions.

Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, has finalized its purchase agreement with Crypto.com. The deal, worth $105 million, includes the acquisition of 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens. The purchase was made as part of a 50% stock, 50% cash exchange with Crypto.com, marking a significant move into the digital asset space for Trump Media.

CRO tokens represent roughly 2% of the total circulating supply of the cryptocurrency. The tokens will be held in Crypto.com’s Custody service, providing security and enabling Trump Media to stake the CRO for additional revenue generation. Both Trump Media shares and CRO tokens will be locked for a specified period, as per the agreement.

Trump Media Strategic Partnership with Crypto.com

Trump Media’s acquisition of CRO tokens is part of a broader strategic partnership with Crypto.com. This collaboration allows Trump Media to integrate CRO tokens into its platforms, Truth Social and Truth+, to create a rewards system for users.

By leveraging Crypto.com’s digital wallet infrastructure, Trump Media aims to provide a seamless experience for users while increasing the utility of CRO within its platforms.

Devin Nunes, CEO and Chairman of Trump Media, expressed his excitement over the acquisition, noting the versatility of CRO as a payment tool. He believes that CRO has significant potential as a “superior form of safe, fast payment and money transfer.” This partnership with Crypto.com is expected to drive the adoption of CRO as a mainstream digital asset in both financial transactions and rewards systems.

Trump Media’s Expansion into Digital Assets and Finance

In addition to acquiring CRO tokens, Trump Media has also formed a new entity called Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc. This company is focused on acquiring additional CRO tokens through a merger with Yorkville Acquisition Corp, a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

The transaction will allow Trump Media to expand its digital asset treasury, with a plan to secure up to 19% of the total circulating CRO supply.

This move is part of a broader trend by Trump Media to dive deeper into digital finance. The company is actively exploring the development of crypto-focused ETFs and managed investment products. The acquisition also aligns with Trump Media’s broader strategy to integrate more blockchain-based assets into its operations, offering diversified financial products to its users.

Role of Cronos Blockchain and Future Potential

Cronos is a blockchain designed to offer high speed, scalability, and seamless connectivity, making it a strong foundation for decentralized applications. It enables low-cost, high-speed smart contract deployment and smooth integration with major blockchain ecosystems. This makes it well-suited to serve as a backbone for the future American digital economy.

Crypto.com has long been a supporter of the Cronos blockchain, incorporating the CRO token into various offerings. By including CRO in its platforms, Trump Media seeks to tap into the potential of Cronos and its interoperable features, contributing to the wider adoption of decentralized applications and services in areas like finance, commerce, and infrastructure.

The post Trump Media Secures $105M in Cronos Tokens as Part of Crypto.com Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1197+0.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002701+6.25%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004641+0.71%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

PANews reported on September 6 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 73 ETH (approximately US$314,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 264,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 155,000 ETHFI were destroyed and approximately 108,000 ETHFI were distributed to sETHFI holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01256-0.78%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.1507+0.69%
Ethereum
ETH$4,296.72-2.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:38
Share
Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump took action on Friday to exempt graphite, tungsten, uranium, gold bars and other metals from his country's tariffs, while imposing tariffs on silicone products. According to the executive order issued on Friday, these changes will take effect on Monday. Trump's directive may also accelerate the implementation of customized trade agreements between the United States and other countries, making it easier for Washington to cancel tariffs on aircraft parts, generic drugs, and some specific products that cannot be grown, mined or naturally produced domestically (such as special spices, coffee and some rare metals). The president's order stated that these changes were made based on the advice of US officials. According to the measure, "These modifications are necessary and appropriate to respond to the national emergency declared by Trump in April when he first implemented national-level tariffs."
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.341-0.40%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005977-1.77%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05414-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:45
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)