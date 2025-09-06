Trump Media taps Crypto.com for $6.4B CRO strategic treasury

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (TMTG) closed a purchase agreement with Crypto.com on Friday. The initiative is meant to provide the company with 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens worth around $105 million. 

The digital assets will be purchased at approximately $0.153 per token as part of an equal stock and cash exchange with the cryptocurrency platform. According to the report, the tokens represent roughly 2% of CRO’s current circulating supply. The tokens also add to approximately 19% of the tokens circulating supply, which will be acquired by the Trump family-backed company’s CRO strategy.

Trump Media turns to CRO staking for new revenue stream

Trump Media said it will acquire its tokens using the Singapore-based company’s institutional-grade custody offering, Crypto.com Custody. The initiative aims to enable the operator of the social media platform Truth Social and fintech brand Truth+ to stake the tokens for additional revenue generation. 

According to the report, the deal also includes an unspecified lock-up period for Trump Media’s shares and CRO tokens. Trump Media’s CEO and chairman, Devin Nunes, stated that CRO tokens have significant potential to spread widely as utility tokens, with their safe, fast payment and money transfer capabilities. 

The agreement aims to leverage Crypto.com’s digital wallet infrastructure to enable the CRO token to be integrated into the Truth Social and Truth+ platforms as part of a rewards system. Trump Media believes that Cronos builds a strong foundation for the future of the U.S. digital economy due to its interoperable blockchain designed for speed, scalability, and seamless network connectivity. 

The firm also said it chose the Cronos network because it can unlock widespread adoption of decentralized applications in finance, commerce, and public infrastructure, without the costs of legacy networks. Trump Media said that Cronos’ proof-of-authority consensus, robust validator set, and security features will help deliver the performance and reliability needed to power mission-critical dApps at scale.

Trump Media Group CRO Strategy previously collaborated with Yorkville Acquisition Corp for Cronos treasury initiatives. Crypto.com has been pushing the Cronos blockchain and the CRO token into its offerings. The firm said the initiative provides its customer base with exposure and provides them with a safe, secure, and regulated environment.

The deal comes as crypto companies strengthen ties with the pro-crypto Trump administration, which has received scrutiny from lawmakers for potential conflicts of interest with his crypto ventures. The President also invited Marszalek to attend the Crypto Summit in March at the White House, which was meant to discuss the administration’s digital asset policies.

Trump Media and Crypto.com plan to launch digital asset ETFs

Trump Media also partnered with the Singapore-based company in Q1 2025 to establish exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. According to the report, both parties plan to launch the initiative later this year via Crypto.com’s broker dealer, Foris Capital U.S. LLC. 

The ETFs may include tokens such as Cronos, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, with Crypto.com providing the required infrastructure and custody services to supply the digital assets for the fund. Both firms expect the funds to be available across international brokerage firms in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, Marszalek said the ETFs will be available on the company’s app for more than its 140 million users globally once they launch. Truth.Fi Separately Managed Accounts (SMA) are also expected to join the launch, with TMTG investing its cash reserves.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/trump-media-6-4b-cro-strategic-treasury/

