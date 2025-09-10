Trump Media to Let Truth Social Users Convert ‘Gems’ into CRO Tokens

By: Coincentral
2025/09/10 07:31
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.687+0.88%
Gems
GEMS$0.24045+0.88%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0129-0.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016005-8.68%
Cronos
CRO$0.25317+3.52%

TLDR

  • Truth Social’s Patriot users can convert gems into Crypto.com’s CRO tokens.
  • Gems are earned through activity across Trump Media platforms.
  • Trump Media scrapped plans for its own token in favor of CRO.
  • Trump Media is acquiring 684.4M CRO tokens worth $105M.

Truth Social users who subscribe to the platform’s Patriot Package will soon be able to convert their earned “gems” into Cronos (CRO), a cryptocurrency tied to Crypto.com. This update is part of Trump Media and Technology Group’s push to link digital engagement with crypto rewards, adding more value for premium users of the Truth Social ecosystem.

Truth Social Integrates Crypto Rewards with Patriot Package

Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) announced a new update to Truth Social, allowing users to convert platform-earned “gems” into CRO tokens. The feature will be available exclusively to subscribers of the Patriot Package, the premium version of Truth+.

According to the company, gems are earned by participating in various activities across Trump Media’s platforms, including Truth Social and the Truth+ streaming service. These gems can now be transferred into CRO, the native token of Crypto.com, using the platform’s wallet system.

The integration is part of an expanded digital rewards program meant to boost engagement and offer new utilities for users who are active across the Trump Media ecosystem. The CRO conversion option will be available to verified Patriot Package users starting later this year.

TMTG has not released specific details on conversion rates or limits. Cointelegraph reached out to Crypto.com for clarification but did not receive a response before publication.

Shift from Utility Token to CRO Integration

The decision to use CRO comes after earlier statements from Trump Media suggesting it was developing its own utility token. In a shareholder letter dated April 29, CEO Devin Nunes wrote that the company was considering a token for use within a Truth digital wallet.

At the time, the utility token was planned to support subscription payments and other services tied to the Truth+ platform. Nunes said, “The token will be part of a rewards system and offer additional user benefits within our growing ecosystem.”

However, by September, the company had shifted direction. Instead of launching a proprietary coin, it opted to use Crypto.com’s existing infrastructure and CRO token. This may be a faster and more secure method to bring crypto-based features to its user base.

Rumors had also surfaced in May about the possible launch of a Truth Social memecoin, but those were denied. Donald Trump Jr. addressed the speculation, saying there was “no truth” to the idea that a meme-based token was being developed.

Trump Media Expands Partnership with Crypto.com

The integration of CRO into Truth Social is part of a wider collaboration between Trump Media and Crypto.com. Earlier in 2025, both companies revealed plans to offer exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the Truth.Fi brand, with a focus on digital assets and American-based securities. The ETFs will be distributed through Crypto.com’s broker-dealer partner, Foris Capital, pending regulatory approval.

Additionally, Trump Media has agreed to acquire 684.4 million CRO tokens. The deal, valued at approximately $105 million, is part of a broader $6.4 billion digital-asset treasury strategy. The acquisition will be funded through a mix of cash and stock.

The CRO tokens will be stored under institutional custody at Crypto.com and may be staked for yield opportunities, according to people familiar with the agreement. This large-scale move positions Trump Media closer to the growing crypto economy and allows it to offer digital rewards backed by a widely recognized cryptocurrency.

The companies have not shared a timeline for the full rollout of the gem-to-CRO conversion feature. However, development appears to be tied closely to the upcoming release of other crypto-related services on the platform.

The post Trump Media to Let Truth Social Users Convert ‘Gems’ into CRO Tokens appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 25% By November As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage

Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 25% By November As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage

Shiba Inu’s recent performance has traders bracing for a potential 25% decline by November, especially now that its technicals are hinting at mounting downside pressure. While SHIB struggles to hold key support, Layer Brett is gaining all the attention and deservedly, thanks to its highly successful presale. The big question now is: can LBRETT outshine [...] The post Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 25% By November As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001287+0.54%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000536+0.94%
Solayer
LAYER$0.535+0.46%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/10 08:00
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.01096+1.95%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006603+1.04%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0843-2.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share
XRP flirts with $3 amid ETF approval hope: Is $3.60 the next stop?

XRP flirts with $3 amid ETF approval hope: Is $3.60 the next stop?

XRP price depends on pending ETF approval odds, but XRPL adoption and tokenization metrics still remain weak, raising concerns about the longevity of any rally. Key takeaways:Bloomberg analysts assign 95% odds for an XRP ETF, with a SEC decision expected for October.XRPL adoption lags peers, holding just 2% of Real World Assets despite stablecoin growth.Read more
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14365-1.82%
RealLink
REAL$0.06022-1.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1018+1.33%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 06:46
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 25% By November As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

XRP flirts with $3 amid ETF approval hope: Is $3.60 the next stop?

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Stock: Surge on $1B AI-Powered Drug Discovery Platform and Circle Pharma Deal