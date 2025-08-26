Trump Moves to Dismiss Fed Governor Over Document Dispute

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26
Key Points:
  • Trump dismisses Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.
  • No verified attempts against Chair Jerome Powell.
  • Market responses remain muted but potential restructuring looms.

Donald Trump initiated the dismissal of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on August 26, 2025, over allegations of false statements on mortgage agreements, intensifying his conflict with the Fed.

This action could influence Trump’s ability to reshape Fed governance and may impact market perceptions of Fed independence.

Trump’s Efforts to Reshape Federal Reserve Leadership

Trump’s decision to pursue the removal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook marks an escalation in his efforts to influence the Federal Reserve’s leadership. Although speculation surrounds Chair Jerome Powell, no verified removal attempts or document allegations exist in official records. As a move to control the central bank looms, Trump’s actions suggest a reshuffling of its Board of Governors. His ability to appoint new members may solidify a favorable majority according to Bloomberg.

Immediate market responses remain muted, with no reported financial disturbances from this act. However, speculation suggests potential restructuring could impact future policy-making decisions. Notable statements came from Lisa Cook, asserting, “Trump has no authority to fire her and she will not resign,” according to a summary from BBC.

Bitcoin Market Insights Amid Political Trepidations

Did you know? A forced removal of a sitting Federal Reserve Governor by a U.S. President can disrupt precedents. Not since the early 1930s has a similar action been pursued, indicating the extent of the current tension.

Bitcoin’s market standing reveals a price of $109,763.40 and a market cap of $2.18 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin decreased by 1.13% with a 57.73% market dominance. The trading volume reached $79.03 billion, a 3.77% decline.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:34 UTC on August 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysts foresee potential regulatory pushbacks should similar dismissals occur, with precedents suggesting potential restraints on executive interference. Historical trends show market stability after initial volatility from unprecedented governance departures. Trump’s crypto policy raises concerns in the EU as the geopolitical impact of federal decisions can ripple through global markets.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/trump-dismiss-fed-governor-dispute/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors.
