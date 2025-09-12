Trump Named In New Trove Of Emails Between Epstein And Maxwell, Report Says

Topline Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell exchanged cryptic emails about removing President Donald Trump from a list of high-powered people Maxwell sent Epstein shortly after he was indicted in 2006, according to emails reviewed Bloomberg that Trump denied—the latest allegation linking Trump to the convicted sex offender amid a flurry of new evidence connecting the pair. Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein attend a Victoria’s Secret Angels event sponsored by Rogers & Cowan at the club Duvet on 21st Street in New York City, New York on April 9, 1997. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images) Getty Images

Key Facts

“Remove Trump,” Epstein told Maxwell when she asked him to review the list and flag people he wanted eliminated, according to Bloomberg, which obtained hundreds of emails from Epstein’s personal Yahoo account that include several mentions of the president. Maxwell reportedly asked Epstein to remove at least one other name, though the context of the list was unclear, according to Bloomberg, which reported that it also included former Bear Stearns chief executive Jimmy Cayne and former CEO of Barclays Jes Staley. In another email in 2007, as Epstein’s Florida case was underway, Maxwell wrote to Epstein “You have to assume they went to donald trump,” apparently referring to reporters who were probing Epstein. Several other references to notable political figures also reportedly appeared in the emails, including former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, Bill Clinton, Clinton associate Doug Band and former Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz. The emails reportedly indicate Maxwell met with “Clinton” at least three times between 2006 and 2008 and that she used the Clinton Global initiative to promote her ocean conservation nonprofit, TerraMar. The emails are said to also include a spreadsheet of itemized gifts to Epstein associates, including a $71,000 Lexus for Alan Dershowitz, an $11,000 Rolex for U.S. ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack and a $35,000 Audemars Piguet watch for Clinton aide Doug Band, who emailed Maxwell for help getting a last-minute flight to Indianapolis in 2006. Richardson, who died in 2023, also requested to use Epstein’s jet for a flight to Sudan, the emails reportedly show, though the Washington Post reported in 2007 Richardson instead flew on a jet owned by Slimfast’s S. Daniel Abraham.

Contra

Spokespeople for Trump, Clinton, Dershowitz, Barrack and Band all denied the connections to Epstein revealed in the emails. A spokesperson for Band told Bloomberg he did not charter Maxwell’s plane or receive a watch from her, but said “Band did however issue a directive to remove her from [Clinton’s] orbit when he became aware of the allegations against Maxwell.” Dershowitz told Bloomberg the car was for his wife and part of his legal fees, as Dershowitz was representing Epstein at the time. A representative for Barrack told the outlet he “never received any gift ever from Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell, let alone a watch.” A spokesperson for Bill Clinton said he and Hillary “knew nothing about” Epstein’s “horrific crimes” and “learned about them when the rest of the world did.” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson called the emails reported by Bloomberg “more stupid, fake news playing into the hands of the Democrat Hoax trying to link President Trump and Epstein,” she said in a statement to the outlet.

Tangent

Epstein was indicted for soliciting prostitution in Florida in 2006. He took a plea deal to avoid federal charges and pleaded guilty to two state charges.

Key Background

Thursday’s Bloomberg report comes days after Congress released a birthday note Trump apparently sent Epstein in 2003 that’s outlined by a sketch of a woman’s figure and includes several sexually suggestive lines. Trump has refused to comment on the letter, calling it a “dead issue.” The White House denied he wrote it, alleging his “Donald” signature—which is nearly identical to others from Trump during that era—was forged. The letter was revealed in a birthday book Maxwell had compiled for Epstein’s 50th that Congress subpoenaed from the Justice Department after the agency said earlier this summer it would not release documents on its investigation into Epstein. Trump and Epstein have a decades-long history. The two became friends in Palm Beach in the 1980s, were photographed on multiple occasions together over the years, Epstein attended his 1993 wedding to his second wife Marla Maples and flight logs made public during Epstein’s trial indicate Trump flew on his private jet at least seven times. Trump reportedly cut ties with Epstein over a real estate feud in 2004.

Further Reading

