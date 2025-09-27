Trump Orders Troops To Portland And ICE Facilities

Topline
President Donald Trump on Saturday said he directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to deploy military troops to Portland, Oregon, following local protests against immigration officials and Trump’s ordered crackdown on “organized political violence.”
President Donald Trump ordered a crackdown on alleged “organized political violence,” claiming “riots” targeted ICE agents.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Key Facts
“At the request of [Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi Noem, I am directing [Hegseth] to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE facilities under siege from attack by antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump said he has authorized “full force, if necessary.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/27/trump-orders-troops-to-portland-authorizes-full-force/