The post Trump Proposes Becoming Chairman Of New Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Monday outlined a comprehensive peace plan for the war in Gaza following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which would hand temporary control of the Palestinian territory to a committee overseen by a “Board of Peace” chaired by Trump. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speak at a press conference at the White House. Getty Images Key Facts Day-to-day governance of Gaza would be managed by a “technocratic, apolitical” committee made up of “qualified Palestinians and international experts,” and overseen by Trump’s “Board of Peace,” according to a 20-point plan the White House published Monday. Trump said the “Board of Peace” will consist of other world leaders, only naming former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as one individual involved. “It will be quite the board, everybody wants to be on it now,” Trump said at a joint press conference with Netanyahu. Trump said he would lead the board “not at my request, believe me I’m very busy.” “Hamas and other terrorist factions will play no role in the board,” Trump said, but also called for the Palestinian Islamist faction to accept the terms of the peace plan, which includes releasing all of the remaining hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel. Hamas has not agreed to the terms as of Monday afternoon. What To Watch For Netanyahu said he supports Trump’s peace plan, but added if Hamas rejects it “Israel will finish the job by itself.” Both Trump and Netanyahu said the Palestinian Authority, which nominally governs the West Bank, will not have a role in Gaza’s government until it completes a “reform program.” What Else Is In The Peace Plan? In a 20-point peace plan published by the White House on Monday, the Trump administration called… The post Trump Proposes Becoming Chairman Of New Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Monday outlined a comprehensive peace plan for the war in Gaza following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which would hand temporary control of the Palestinian territory to a committee overseen by a “Board of Peace” chaired by Trump. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speak at a press conference at the White House. Getty Images Key Facts Day-to-day governance of Gaza would be managed by a “technocratic, apolitical” committee made up of “qualified Palestinians and international experts,” and overseen by Trump’s “Board of Peace,” according to a 20-point plan the White House published Monday. Trump said the “Board of Peace” will consist of other world leaders, only naming former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as one individual involved. “It will be quite the board, everybody wants to be on it now,” Trump said at a joint press conference with Netanyahu. Trump said he would lead the board “not at my request, believe me I’m very busy.” “Hamas and other terrorist factions will play no role in the board,” Trump said, but also called for the Palestinian Islamist faction to accept the terms of the peace plan, which includes releasing all of the remaining hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel. Hamas has not agreed to the terms as of Monday afternoon. What To Watch For Netanyahu said he supports Trump’s peace plan, but added if Hamas rejects it “Israel will finish the job by itself.” Both Trump and Netanyahu said the Palestinian Authority, which nominally governs the West Bank, will not have a role in Gaza’s government until it completes a “reform program.” What Else Is In The Peace Plan? In a 20-point peace plan published by the White House on Monday, the Trump administration called…