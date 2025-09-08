Trump Receives Boos At U.S. Open Men’s Final

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 05:40
Union
U$0.01102+18.24%
Waves
WAVES$1.1124-0.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.486+1.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015923-12.27%
Octavia
VIA$0.0145+2.11%
OpenLedger
OPEN$----%

Topline

President Donald Trump received boos from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on Sunday as he watched the U.S. Open men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, after organizers reportedly asked broadcasters to “refrain” from showing “disruptions or reactions” from the crowd.

President Donald Trump arrives before the U.S. Open Men’s Singles Final match between between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Getty Images

Key Facts

The president got a mix of cheers and boos from spectators when he was shown on the jumbotron, according to videos posted on social media.

Journalist Ben Rothenberg posted on X: “Ooh, #USOpen just showed Trump on screen again during this set break and there was loud, clear booing this time.”

After delays, Alcaraz took the lead first on Sunday afternoon, winning the first set 6-2 in 37 minutes.

Sinner, 24, is defending his 2024 U.S. Open win against rival Alcaraz, 22, in a repeat of this year’s final matches of the French Open and Wimbledon—Alcaraz won their French Open match in June, while Sinner triumphed at Wimbledon in July.

Trump is attending as a guest of luxury Swiss watchmaker Rolex—a company facing a steep 39% tariff the Trump administration levied on imports from the European nation earlier this year.

The USTA asked broadcasters of the tournament to avoid showing “disruptions or reactions” to the president’s visit on Sunday, according to a memo first reported by tennis journalist Ben Rothenberger and later confirmed by The Athletic.

Trump disembarked at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday afternoon before the match—in a post on Truth Social, the president said he was doing a “flyover” above the Tennis Center before landing.

President Donald Trump waves as he arrives to attend the US Open men’s singles final.

AFP via Getty Images

Air Force One carrying President Donald Trump flies over Arthur Ashe Stadium before landing at LaGuardia Airport.

Getty Images

Trump’s motorcade travels to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens.

Getty Images

Trump arrives at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the Men’s Singles Final.

AFP via Getty Images

Key Background

Sunday’s men’s final comes one day after Aryna Sabalenka triumphed over Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the women’s singles final. It’s a repeat win for Sabalenka, 27, who also won the 2024 US Open women’s single final over Jessica Pegula. However, the win came after a string of losses at the Australian Open, French Open, and most recently at Wimbledon, where Sabalenka, the number one ranked woman in the world, lost to Iga Swiatek 6-0, 6-0.

Who Else Is Attending The U.s. Open?

Hundreds of celebrities were expected to attend Sunday’s match for the country’s premiere tennis tournament, the New York Times reported last week. Some of those spotted at the tournament on Sunday included Stephen Curry, Lindsay Lohan, Kevin Hart, Martha Stewart and Bruce Springsteen. Others including Stephen Colbert, Wayne Gretzky, Stanley Tucci, and Shonda Rhimes were in attendance to watch the women’s singles final on Saturday, according to the USTA.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/07/donald-trump-receives-boos-while-attending-us-open-mens-final-photos/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Surges as Exchange Supply Shrinks: Are Whales Accumulating?

Ethereum Surges as Exchange Supply Shrinks: Are Whales Accumulating?

The exchange supply of Ethereum is steadily contracting, indicating accumulation. Although ETH ETFs face significant outflows, gains from August are retained. Continue Reading:Ethereum Surges as Exchange Supply Shrinks: Are Whales Accumulating? The post Ethereum Surges as Exchange Supply Shrinks: Are Whales Accumulating? appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02711-0.07%
Ethereum
ETH$4,302.92+0.71%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:35
Share
El Salvador celebrates Bitcoin anniversary amid mixed results 4 years on

El Salvador celebrates Bitcoin anniversary amid mixed results 4 years on

El Salvador was the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender, but it has since scaled back its Bitcoin laws and public sector involvement. El Salvador’s Bitcoin Office is celebrating “Bitcoin Day,” the anniversary of the Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender law taking effect in September 2021.The Bitcoin Office highlighted the country’s Bitcoin strategic reserve, which now holds 6,313 BTC, valued at over $702 million, and the new banking law, which allows BTC investment banks to serve sophisticated investors, in a Sunday X post.The government BTC agency also said 80,000 public servants have received a Bitcoin certification as of 2025, and added that El Salvador now hosts several public Bitcoin and artificial intelligence education programs.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$111,149.84+0.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10185+2.00%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00578-2.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 05:07
Share
Stealth Landing: Fidelity Quietly Debuts Ethereum-Based Tokenized Treasury Fund

Stealth Landing: Fidelity Quietly Debuts Ethereum-Based Tokenized Treasury Fund

The post Stealth Landing: Fidelity Quietly Debuts Ethereum-Based Tokenized Treasury Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fidelity Investments has quietly launched an onchain tokenized share class of a U.S. Treasuries money-market fund on Ethereum, introducing the Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT) for institutional clients. Fidelity Takes Treasury Exposure Onchain With FDIT FDIT is structured as an ERC20 token that records ownership, transfers, and settlement onchain, offering 24/7 transferability and operational features […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/stealth-landing-fidelity-quietly-debuts-ethereum-based-tokenized-treasury-fund/
Union
U$0.01104+17.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01279+1.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015914-12.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 05:56
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Surges as Exchange Supply Shrinks: Are Whales Accumulating?

El Salvador celebrates Bitcoin anniversary amid mixed results 4 years on

Stealth Landing: Fidelity Quietly Debuts Ethereum-Based Tokenized Treasury Fund

Nigeria EFCC Admits Risks Associated With Crypto, Calls For Regulation

Gaat de Bitcoin koers dalen en dit belangrijke Fibonacci-niveau testen?