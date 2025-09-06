Trump Releases Unified Agenda Of Federal Regulations

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 07:00
DAR Open Network
D$0,03207+2,36%
SynFutures
F$0,006273-4,88%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0004504+2,59%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,374+0,72%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,010949-12,07%

As the leaves begin to fall, the Trump administration has at last released Spring 2025 edition of the semiannual “Unified Agenda of Federal Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions” (the Agenda).

Lee Zeldin, administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), from left, Linda McMahon, US education secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Doug Burgum, US secretary of the interior, Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, US President Donald Trump, and Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defense, during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. Trump plans to name longtime aide Dan Scavino as the director of the White House personnel office, an influential role responsible for staffing positions throughout the administrations. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg

© 2025 Bloomberg Finance LP

Often tardy, the Agenda has surveyed recently completed and forthcoming mandates and priorities from dozens of federal departments and agencies.

While this first Agenda of Trump’s second term overlaps with fading regulatory ambitions from the Biden era, it unmistakably documents the rise of “the Unrule.”

During his tenure, the Biden administration used the Agenda to showcase “whole-of-government” pursuits on climate, equity, ESG, and the so-called “care economy”— essentially a broad progressive custodial state at odds with individualism and limited government.

By contrast, the new Agenda reflects Trump’s order to “to commence the deconstruction of the overbearing and burdensome administrative state.”

While the Agenda’s departmental and agency preambles tend toward boilerplate bureaucratese, press releases accompanying the rollout—such as those from Securities and Exchange Commissioner Paul Atkins and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham are more reflective of the streamlining campaign, invoking “overreach” and the need to “rightsize.”

Although Trump harbors contradictory industrial policy impulses that tear holes in any streamlining drive, this new Agenda features what is already notable—a thinning conventional rulemaking docket along with rescissions, delays and rewrites. Agencies have been closing offices, shrinking reporting burdens and even trimming staff and it’s starting to show.

Marking a shift from “whole-of-government” to “one-in, ten-out” as the guiding ethos, this “Spring” Agenda opens a new season.

Record-Low Rulemaking—And The Sky Isn’t Falling

The Spring 2025 Agenda lists 3,816 rulemakings at various stages in the regulatory pipe—active, recently completed, and planned. The table just below breaks these down by levels of economic significance and compares them with Joe Biden’s Fall 2024 Agenda.

Spring 2025 Unified Agenda Entries by Rule Stage and Significance

Compiled by the author from reginfo.gov

Paradoxically, Trump’s Agenda tally is the highest since Spring 2021. But that partly reflects the quirky need under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) to write a new rule to replace an old one, artificially inflating the “regulatory” count. Rule counts are not rising: as of today, the Federal Register depicts 1,760 finalized rules, on track for about 2,590 at year-end. That would be the lowest ever recorded—with many deregulatory in nature..

Active Rulemakings (Pre-Rule, Proposed and Final): 2,098 of 3,816

“Active” rulemaking actions include pre-rule documents and proposed and final rules anticipated or prioritized for the near future. The count of 2,098 is down from Biden’s 2,233 in Fall 2024 (and from 2,361 in Spring 2024).

Rules may stew for years across Agenda editions before completion. In this Spring 2025 edition, 864 active elements appear for the first time (compared with 275 and 405 newcomers in Fall and Spring 2024, respectively). This partly reflects the rise of the Unrule, wherein conventional notice-and-comment regulation of the additive variety has ceased, but reversals and rollbacks add to the “rule” count.

Completed Actions: 911 of 3,816

Completed actions are those finalized since the prior Agenda, typically covering the previous six months. The tally of 911 marks a jump from 453 in Fall 2024, and even surpasses Spring 2024’s 689, when Biden was churning out rules at a rapid pace. A glance at the Unified Agenda website shows dozens of these are streamlining-oriented, including:

  • 19 “removal of” entries
  • 16 “extension” entries
  • 33 “administrative updates”
  • 14 “standards updates”

Notably, 183 completed actions appear in the Agenda for the first time, compared with 45 in Fall 2024. This dents the notion that the Agenda primarily serves a predictive function; it often announces what’s already done. Such “unforeseen” completions are unsurprising now, since Trump’s executive orders prioritize speed and encourage use of the APA’s “good cause” exemption to remove rules, in contrast to its traditional use for adding them. This high pace of completions will likely continue in the forthcoming Fall Agenda.

Long-Term Actions: 807 of 3,816

Longer-term priority rulemakings—those anticipated beyond a 12-month horizon—rose under Trump to 807, compared with Biden’s Fall tally of 645. The Department of the Interior alone accounts for 172. Overall, 110 of these long-term actions appear in the Agenda for the first time, signaling deregulation as far as the eye can see.

A Complete Breakdown Of The 3,816 Rules In The Unified Agenda

A handful of executive departments account for the greatest number of the rules—and now perhaps, Unrules—in the pipeline. The Departments of the Treasury, Interior, Transportation, Commerce along with the Environmental Protection Agency comprise the top five with 1,762 rules among them, accounting for 46 percent of the total. The Department of Health and Human Services is sixth place with 190 rules in the pipeline. Among independent agencies, the Federal Communications Commission leads with 134 rules (some of them part of what it calls a “Delete, Delete, Delete” campaign. Just below appears agency detail on which Agencies are responsible for the 3,816 rules currently in the pipeline.

Unified Agenda Entries by Department, Agency and Commission, Spring 2025

Compiled by the author from Unified Agenda of Federal Regulations

243 High-Dollar “Economically Significant” Rules

As the chart at the beginning of this article shows, the 3,816 rules in the pipeline, 243 are “economically significant,” meaning they have at least $100 million in annual economic effect—typically added costs, but subtractions as well under Trump.

Biden had raised the threshold for high-significance rules to $200 million, eliminating the traditional “economically significant” designation. Trump has restored the $100 million benchmark, so none of Biden’s “Section 3(f)(1) Significant” $200 million rules appear here.

Other criteria, such as a rule’s raising novel legal issues also render it “major,” as shown, but cost or economic significance gets most of the attention. While the Biden and Trump high-dollar counts are comparable, their aims diverge. The Department of Energy, once a hub of costly efficiency mandates for appliances, machinery, and vehicles, is now easing many of them.

The Deconstruction Has Commenced

This Unified Agenda in part affirms that many “rules” under Trump are not new mandates at all, but rescissions, withdrawals, de-prioritizations, enforcement relaxations, and demotions. Even independent agencies, historically outside Office of Management and Budget (OMB) review, now assume new importance as Trump’s executive orders have pulled the the Federal Trade Commission, Federal Communications Commission and financial regulators like the CFTC into the deregulatory fold.

The deconstruction has commenced, and the upcoming Fall 2025 Agenda—free of Biden’s outgoing moves—will likely be even more reflective of Trump’s progress and plans.

Beyond Rules: The Shadow of Regulatory Dark Matter

Even as rule counts swell in pursuit of their own disappearance, agencies still churn out guidance documents, memos, FAQs, Dear Colleague letters, advisories and other sorts of regulatory dark matter that can evade notice-and-comment. So far, these are not incorporated into the Unified Agenda.

While Trump has not reissued his first-term executive order requiring guidance document portals, he did incorporate guidance into his one-in, ten-out directive and the “commence deconstruction” order. Some guidance recissions are reflected on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) webpage. But unless Congress makes disclosure mandatory, Unrules risk becoming just a surface phenomenon while dark matter grows unchecked.

Improvements For The Next Agenda—And The Ones After That

During Trump’s first term, the Unified Agenda’s landing page featured a radio button for “Deregulatory” actions and other classifications, as seen in the image below.

Unified Agenda Search Page During First Trump Term, Featuring “Deregulatory” and Other Rule Classifications.

Reginfo.gov

That helpful disclosure disappeared under Biden, whose Agendas lacked any deregulatory component. Trump has yet to restore it, but there may be a reason: since guidance documents do not appear in the Agenda but can be used in the one-in, ten-out campaign, any ratio calculated solely from the Agenda would understate “rules-out.” Critics would then call the policy a failure.

Nevertheless, restoring this functionality in the Fall Agenda would help the public see regulatory and deregulatory activity side by side. This is where Congress should step in, since executive-order-based deregulation usually lasts only as long as the administration. Working with OMB Director Russell Vought, Congress should:

  • Incorporate Deregulatory/Regulatory classifications for every rule in the Unified Agenda and Federal Register.
  • Make agency guidance document portals permanent—such as the Guidance Out Of Darkness (GOOD) Act would do—and incorporate appropriate elements of their disclosure into the Agenda;
  • Constrain agencies’ rulemaking to that disclosed in the Agenda;
  • Codify elements of “deconstruction,” such as “one-in, one-out” and rule sunsetting.

Conclusion: A New Baseline

For decades, the Unified Agenda symbolized regulatory sprawl. Biden in particular, with his transformational Modernizing Regulatory Review directive, shifted OMB’s role from watchdog to promoter of a coercive progressive agenda.

The Spring 2025 Agenda marks a departure. Agencies that once boasted of new initiatives are shifting to the basics and forced to justify their existence.

The bureaucracy is sticky, though. The Agenda does not yet point the way to shutting down entire departments such as Education. And there remains plenty conventional as opposed to “signficant” rulemaking taking place. Agriculture Secretary Brook Rollins, for example, should consider what future progressive administrators might do with the lingering “equity” language in that department’s Statement of Regulatory Priorities accompanying the new Agenda.

Overall, however, the Trump Agenda may be remembered as the first official entry in a diary of disappearance—a chronicle of getting things undone—where a federal government doing less becomes the point. If Trump’s first months are any indication, we could be witnessing not just conventional deregulation but a new baseline: one where the absence of a constant barrage of new rules becomes normal. And if entire offices have nothing “Active” to regulate, shuttering departments and agencies altogether is no longer unthinkable.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/waynecrews/2025/09/05/diary-of-deconstruction-trump-releases-unified-agenda-of-federal-regulations/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Strategies was approved to list on the Nasdaq on September 9 under the ticker symbol STKE.

SOL Strategies was approved to list on the Nasdaq on September 9 under the ticker symbol STKE.

PANews reported on September 6th that SOL Strategies (HODL) , a Toronto-listed digital asset company focused on the Solana blockchain , has received approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Trading will begin on September 9th under the ticker symbol STKE. As of the end of August, the company held 435,064 SOL tokens. The shares, previously listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), will continue to trade under the symbol HODL but will be delisted from the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) market, where they previously traded under the symbol CYFRF. Holders of OTC shares do not need to take any action, as their shares will automatically convert to Nasdaq-listed shares.
Union
U$0,00971-13,99%
Solana
SOL$204,59+0,55%
Overtake
TAKE$0,14839-9,00%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 08:19
Share
WLFI: 272 wallets are blacklisted and frozen to prevent user losses

WLFI: 272 wallets are blacklisted and frozen to prevent user losses

PANews reported on September 6th that WLFI stated on the X platform that it is aware of the community's concerns regarding the recent wallet blacklisting. WLFI emphasized that it will never suppress normal activity. Over the past few days, 272 wallets have been blacklisted. This represents only a small fraction of the total number of holders, and the move is purely to prevent user losses. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to assist affected users. A breakdown of these 272 wallets is as follows: 215 (approximately 79.0%) were related to phishing attacks: the team intervened to prevent hackers from stealing funds and is working with the legitimate owners to secure/transfer assets. In 50 cases (~18.4%), owners reported the breach; at their request, the team blacklisted these addresses to help protect/recover funds. 5 (about 1.8%) were marked as high-risk exposures (security risks are under review). One case (approximately 0.4%) involved suspected misappropriation of other holders’ funds; a comprehensive internal review is underway. WLFI stated that it will not block normal trading activities, but will take immediate action when it receives alerts of malicious or high-risk activities that may harm community members. The subsequent measures are as follows: We will continue to work with the rightful owners to verify control and ensure the security of funds. Once the review is complete, definitive results for each category will be published. Any broader actions affecting holders will be announced publicly.
ChainAware
AWARE$0,005022+0,41%
WLFI
WLFI$0,1828+0,16%
Movement
MOVE$0,1172+1,82%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 08:43
Share
Belarus President calls for tightened crypto regulation to protect investors and economy

Belarus President calls for tightened crypto regulation to protect investors and economy

The post Belarus President calls for tightened crypto regulation to protect investors and economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko pressed his government to introduce tougher regulation for the crypto industry, local media reported on Sept. 5. According to the report, Lukashenko warned that lax oversight was undermining investor security and the state’s economic interests. The President delivered the rebuke during a high-level government conference after a state audit found that about half of all citizen investments sent to foreign crypto platforms fail to return. The inspection, carried out by the State Control Committee, also uncovered violations in how domestic platforms register financial operations. Push for regulatory overhaul The President said he had ordered a comprehensive framework for digital tokens and crypto as far back as 2023, but no binding legislation has reached his desk until now. The country has also initiated plans to create a central bank digital currency tied to the Russian ruble. He criticized the government for allowing “digital life” to outpace the law, urging officials to finalize regulations that guarantee financial stability while protecting investors. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Currently, digital asset activity in Belarus falls under the Hi-Tech Park, a special economic zone governed by Ordinance No. 8. The framework, introduced to foster the country’s IT sector, sets the legal foundation for token creation and trading. Lukashenko acknowledged the framework but said it was insufficient and signalled that traditional state agencies would soon play a larger role in the sector’s oversight. Balancing security and investment The measures Lukashenko outlined focus on creating transparent rules for market participants, including safeguards that ensure funds remain within the country. At the same time, he stressed the importance of allowing legitimate local businesses and foreign investors to continue operating…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,0432+17,39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01266+2,75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016728+3,24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 07:50
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Strategies was approved to list on the Nasdaq on September 9 under the ticker symbol STKE.

WLFI: 272 wallets are blacklisted and frozen to prevent user losses

Belarus President calls for tightened crypto regulation to protect investors and economy

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking