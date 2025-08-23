Trump says furniture tariffs are coming later this year

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 05:25
U
U$0.01989+37.17%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1094+2.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.945+6.34%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.020606+3.87%
COPPER
COPPER$0.0000000000001293+5.46%

A shopper looks at chairs for sale at an At Home store in Queens, New York City, U.S., July 15, 2025.

Kylie Cooper | Reuters

The Trump administration has launched an investigation into imported furniture, President Donald Trump said Friday, setting the stage for new tariffs on a wide range of products.

“Within the next 50 days, that Investigation will be completed, and Furniture coming from other Countries into the United States will be Tariffed at a Rate yet to be determined,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “This will bring the Furniture Business back to North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, and States all across the Union.”

Following Trump’s post, shares of top furniture and home goods companies, including Wayfair, RH and Williams-Sonoma, tumbled in after-hours trading.

Wayfair imports much of its furniture. RH, formerly Restoration Hardware and Williams-Sonoma have been working to diversify their supply chains.

New tariffs could drive up costs for many of these major furniture brands. But not for all of them.

Shares of La-Z-Boy, which has most of its manufacturing in the U.S., rose on the news of Trump’s tariff plans.

Trump has already put steep tariffs on cars, steel and aluminum and he has floated similar customs duties for imported copper, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.

It was unclear Friday whether new, sectoral tariffs on furniture would be applied on top of country specific tariff rates.

The Trump administration has spent months holding bilateral negotiations with U.S. trade partners in an effort to reset the balance of global trade. Recent framework agreements with the European Union and China have helped to calm markets, but leave many longer-term issues unresolved.

Any new tariffs would come at a difficult moment for the U.S. furniture industry, which faces a range of challenges.

Companies like Wayfair have seen demand fall for more than a year on items like new couches and dining sets, a drop caused in part by a slower overall housing market as buyers wait for interest rates to come down.

With fewer new homes being bought, consumers have fewer reasons to buy new furniture.

Plus, with stubborn inflation, they have been more choosy on where they are spending their discretionary income. Restaurants, new clothes, trips and home decor have all taken a hit.

CNBC’s Gabrielle Fonrouge contributed to this report.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/22/trump-tariffs-furniture-trade.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1286+9.07%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003703+43.36%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008824+0.23%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
XRP stays muted amid 3iQ, Purpose and Evolve XRP ETFs debut in Canada

XRP stays muted amid 3iQ, Purpose and Evolve XRP ETFs debut in Canada

Ripple's XRP is down 0.5% on Wednesday amid announcements from 3iQ, Purpose Investments and Evolve that their XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), XRPQ, XRPP and XRP will launch on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
XRP
XRP$3.0714+7.20%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/19 05:10
Share
Ethereum Eyes $5K in Weeks, But Presale Buyers Are Also Betting on MAGAX

Ethereum Eyes $5K in Weeks, But Presale Buyers Are Also Betting on MAGAX

Ethereum eyes $5K soon, but smart investors are rushing to the MAGAX presale for 10x+ growth potential. Don’t miss your chance to buy early!
Threshold
T$0.01697+6.06%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005656+5.60%
Salamanca
DON$0.000569+4.21%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 23:28
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

XRP stays muted amid 3iQ, Purpose and Evolve XRP ETFs debut in Canada

Ethereum Eyes $5K in Weeks, But Presale Buyers Are Also Betting on MAGAX

Ethereum, Solana As Backbone For Digital Euro: Crypto News Report

ETH hits new all-time high above $4,870 as Fed turns dovish, Ether ETF inflows resume