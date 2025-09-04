Trump Says He Might Send National Guard To New Orleans—Not Chicago

Trump said his administration is “making a determination now do we go to Chicago or do we go to a place like New Orleans where we have a great governor, Jeff Landry, who wants us to come in and straighten out a very nice section of this country that’s become quite tough.”

President Donald Trump on Wednesday walked back his promise to send the National Guard to Chicago for a crime crackdown and said he could instead deploy troops to New Orleans, where the state’s Republican governor is unlikely to challenge him.

