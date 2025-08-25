Trump says he ‘paid zero’ for the US Government’s 10% stake in Intel

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 22:07
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares were trading at $25.25 on Monday, up 3.02% on the day and more than 22% higher over the past month, after President Donald Trump declared that the United States “paid zero” for its newly acquired stake in the semiconductor giant.

Intel 1-month stock chart. Source: Finbold

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed:

The U.S. government recently acquired roughly a 10% equity stake in Intel, valued at about $11 billion. However, the position was not purchased outright with new taxpayer funds. Instead, it was structured through the conversion of existing subsidies and grants into equity holdings.

Specifically, approximately $5.7 billion in CHIPS Act allocations, $3.2 billion from the Secure Enclave program, and $2.2 billion in prior federal support were restructured into ownership. The move gives the government direct equity exposure to Intel’s growth as part of a broader initiative to bolster domestic chip manufacturing and secure semiconductor supply chains.

‘Great deal’ for the U.S.

Trump framed the stake as a “great deal” for the U.S., stressing that it supports both job creation and national competitiveness. “I love seeing their stock price go up, making the USA RICHER, AND RICHER. More jobs for America!!!” he wrote.

The transaction marks one of the most significant equity conversions of U.S. industrial support in recent history, reflecting a shift from direct subsidies to ownership models that allow taxpayers to share in the upside of corporate performance.

Intel, which has faced pressure from Asian rivals and supply chain disruptions, is a central beneficiary of U.S. efforts to reshore semiconductor capacity. The company’s shares have rallied in recent weeks on optimism around AI-driven demand, CHIPS Act funding, and now government-backed equity support.

Source: https://finbold.com/trump-says-he-paid-zero-for-the-us-governments-10-stake-in-intel/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
