Trump says phase two of Russia sanctions are ready as Treasury asks EU to help defeat Putin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 08:13
Donald Trump said Sunday at the Oval that he’s ready to move forward with a second phase of sanctions on Russia, a step that would directly target either Moscow or the countries still buying Russian oil, though this would be around the 20th time he has threatened the Kremlin like this.

But the leader of the free world can’t seem to ever follow through.

When asked directly by a reporter if he was prepared to move to “the second phase,” Trump replied, “Yeah, I am,” but didn’t provide further explanation.

According to Reuters, this new stance follows months of warnings from Trump without action, as he tried to keep negotiations with Vladimir Putin open.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has publicly claimed he could end the war quickly. But with no progress on a ceasefire, and Russia launching its largest air assault to date overnight, killing four people and igniting a Kyiv government building, Trump’s tone has hardened.

This all come after Trump had already defended his previous sanctions last week, specifically over his decision to impose 50% tariffs on India’s U.S.-bound exports, citing New Delhi’s continued oil trade with Russia.

“That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia,” Trump said last Wednesday. “You call that no action? And I haven’t done phase two yet or phase three.”

Bessent calls for EU cooperation on oil sanctions

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also went public on Sunday, pushing for the European Union to support U.S. efforts with secondary penalties. Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, Bessent said the administration is ready to target countries that continue buying Russian oil, warning that this could force Putin into negotiations if done in coordination with European allies.

“We are prepared to increase pressure on Russia, but we need our European partners to follow us,” Bessent said. He brushed off economic concerns, including fears of a U.S. recession, and focused instead on Ukraine’s ability to hold out.

“We are in a race now between how long can the Ukrainian military hold up versus how long can the Russian economy hold up,” he added. He made clear that a joint effort between Washington and Brussels could crush Russia’s economy and force Putin to the table.

He pointed out that China remains one of Russia’s biggest energy clients. That reality complicates things, especially as India, another large buyer, is already facing stiff penalties from the U.S. Last month’s 50% tariff on Indian goods remains one of the steepest economic actions taken by the Trump administration in this term.

Zelenskyy backs tariffs, questions Europe’s role

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also addressed the sanctions strategy during an appearance on ABC’s This Week. Zelenskyy openly supported Trump’s idea to punish countries that continue to do business with Russia.

“I think this is right idea,” he said. “Some of them, I mean, they continue [to] buy oil and Russian gas, and this is not fair.” Zelenskyy added, “I think the idea to put tariffs on the countries who continue make deals with Russia… this is right idea.”

Trump’s international engagements have also stepped up. He traveled to Alaska last month to meet with Putin for the first time since reclaiming the presidency. 

Just days later, Trump hosted Zelenskyy and several European leaders at the White House to talk about ending the war. But despite those high-level discussions, nothing has changed on the ground. Russian airstrikes continue. Negotiations have stalled.

And the Kremlin hasn’t shown signs of backing off.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/trump-phase-two-of-russia-sanctions/

