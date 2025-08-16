Trump says risk of failure of Trump-Putin summit is 25%

PANews reported on August 16th that according to CCTV.com, US President Trump made his latest statement regarding his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 14th. In an interview with Fox News that day, Trump said he believed Putin would reach an agreement. He also estimated the risk of failure with Putin at "25%."

Trump also stated that his meeting with Putin on the 15th would lay the groundwork for a second meeting and that sanctions would be imposed if issues were not resolved. He stated that border and land issues would be a process of mutual compromise. Trump did not elaborate on the "agreement," "second meeting," or "sanctions."

Trump said he didn't know whether the meeting would result in a consensus on an immediate ceasefire. If so, he would call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders. He said he would hold a post-meeting press conference regardless, but he didn't know whether it would be a joint press conference.