The post Trump Says TikTok Deal Has China's 'Approval' appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Friday said Chinese President Xi Jinping gave "approval" for a deal that would keep TikTok online in the U.S., though Trump did not offer additional details on the talks. A deal is expected to include a controlling stake for billionaire Larry Ellison and Marc Andreessen's capital venture firm. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts Trump, writing on Truth Social following a phone call with Xi, said he and Xi "made progress on many very important issues" and specifically thanked Xi for "the TikTok approval." This is a developing story. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/19/trump-says-china-gave-approval-for-tiktok-deal/