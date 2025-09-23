Trump Signs Order Designating antifa As Terrorist Organization

Topline
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday designating antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, following up on a statement made last week after Charlie Kirk’s assassination in which he said his administration would investigate funding behind the movement.
The executive order was signed Monday. (Photo by Axel Heimken/picture alliance via Getty Images)
dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images
Key Facts
The order characterized antifa, a decentralized and seemingly leaderless anti-facsist political movement, as a “militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/22/trump-administration-designates-antifa-as-domestic-terrorist-organization/