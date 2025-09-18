Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Near U.S. Capitol as Crypto Politics Heat Up

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/18 14:48
TLDR:

  • 12-foot golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin unveiled near U.S. Capitol, drawing attention to crypto’s growing role in politics.
  • Installation coincided with Fed’s first 2025 rate cut, sparking discussions on Bitcoin price action and monetary policy links.
  • Project organizers funded the statue to honor Trump’s pro-crypto stance and his Strategic Bitcoin Reserve initiative.
  • Trump’s second term has included orders supporting Bitcoin reserves, ETF approvals, and government blockchain research efforts.

Washington saw an unexpected spectacle this week. A towering golden statue of Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin was installed near the U.S. Capitol. The event coincided with the Federal Reserve’s rate cut announcement, creating buzz in political and crypto circles. 

Crypto investors funded the installation to draw attention to Bitcoin’s growing place in national policy. The timing raised questions about the link between digital assets, monetary strategy, and the future of U.S. finance.

Trump Statue: Crypto Symbolism Meets Washington Power

On September 17, a collective of crypto backers unveiled the 12-foot statue on 3rd Street NW. 

MartyParty, a top commentator, shared updates about the event on social media. The project’s organizers called it the “Donald J. Trump Golden Statue” and said it was designed to start a debate about money and power.

The sculpture shows Trump cradling a large Bitcoin emblem, representing his image as a pro-crypto president. Its creators said they wanted to spotlight Bitcoin as “digital gold” and its potential role in the future economy. 

A permit for the temporary display was posted online by the group’s official account, adding transparency to the effort.

The timing caught attention because it coincided with the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut of 2025. Traders and analysts immediately tied the installation to broader market sentiment around Bitcoin price action and liquidity. 

The livestream event on Pump.fun drew a large online audience, driving conversation on whether crypto is becoming a campaign touchpoint.

Lawmakers walking past the statue were seen stopping and taking photos, according to attendees. The combination of politics, crypto, and monetary policy created a moment that quickly spread across crypto forums and trading chats.

Trump’s Crypto Position Since Returning to Office

Since his second term began, Trump has pushed several crypto-related initiatives through executive action. 

Earlier this year, he signed an order to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, calling it an important step for national resilience. He also directed agencies to study blockchain use in government systems, from payments to cybersecurity.

Trump has consistently tied Bitcoin to financial independence, framing it as a safeguard against inflation. His administration has also pressed regulators to speed up the review process for crypto-linked products. This stance has strengthened his reputation as one of the most crypto-friendly U.S. presidents.

Supporters argue these moves have encouraged American miners and developers to stay in the country. They believe his policies could make the U.S. a hub for digital asset innovation. 

The statue project, according to organizers, is meant to capture that policy shift visually and start a conversation with the public.

The installation is temporary, but its impact on crypto political discourse may outlast its presence on Capitol Hill. Conversations around Bitcoin, regulation, and monetary strategy are likely to stay in focus as the 2026 election cycle approaches.

