Trump Suggests Ukraine Must ‘Fight Back’ In War With Russia

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 01:29
Chainbase
C$0.20561-2.24%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03206-4.92%
Threshold
T$0.01591-1.97%
U
U$0.0143-24.73%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02978-0.26%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.406-5.50%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.000573+3.33%

Topline

President Donald Trump used a sports analogy to describe the Russia-Ukraine war in a Truth Social post Thursday—as Trump has retreated from demanding a cease-fire and instead backed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call for an end to the war after their meeting last week.

President Donald Trump welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 18, 2025. (Photo by Hu Yousong/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Key Facts

Trump said Ukraine is “like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense” in a Truth Social post Thursday, alleging President Joe Biden “would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND.”

Trump said “there is no chance of winning!” in the sports scenario he described.

The Biden administration was reluctant to let Ukraine use U.S.-supplied weapons to launch attacks deeper into Russian territory, as Putin threatened to retaliate by attacking North American Treaty Organization countries in retaliation and force NATO into a war with Russia.

The president made the comments after meeting with Putin last week and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Monday.

Since meeting with Putin, Trump has abandoned his call for a cease-fire and instead has said he wants to see an end to the war, suggesting Ukraine should cede territory to Russia.

Trump’s rhetoric about the war has become increasingly favorable toward Russia since meeting with Putin—in addition to ditching his cease-fire demands, Trump appears to be slow-walking any sanctions against Russia, despite promising “severe consequences” if Putin didn’t agree to a cease-fire.

Crucial Quote

“This was a war and Russia is a powerful military nation…it’s a much bigger nation [than Ukraine]…you don’t take on a nation that’s ten times your size,” Trump told Fox News on Tuesday, suggesting Ukraine is partly to blame for starting the war with Russia.

Tangent

Trump was caught on a hot mic at Monday’s summit with European leaders and Zelenskyy telling French President Emmanuel Macron “I think he wants to make a deal for me,” referring to Putin.

Key Background

Trump and Putin offered few details from their meeting last week, though no progress appears to have been made toward ending the war. Trump reiterated his stance that a cease-fire was unnecessary following his meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders Monday in Washington, though he did say he supports some security guarantees for Ukraine, including potentially air support, one of Zelenskyy’s key demands for ending the war. Trump also said he hopes to broker a sitdown between Zelenskyy and Putin, and would join a subsequent meeting with the two leaders if necessary.

Further Reading

Trump Says He Called Putin To Make ‘Arrangements’ For Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting (Forbes)

Trump Will Meet Zelensky In D.C. Monday After Alaska Meeting With Putin (Forbes)

Trump Says ‘No Deal’ With Putin Following Meeting In Alaska (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/08/21/trump-compares-russia-ukraine-war-to-sports/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1173-2.25%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002644-10.03%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008808+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch. Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.52 B Vol. 24h: $473.33 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.39 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $3.00 B Vol. 24h: $331.04 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base. The wait is over.@Aave is now live on Aptos 👻🌐 pic.twitter.com/e4GVZwu9Nz — Aptos (@Aptos) August 21, 2025 Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 241 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.91 B Vol. 24h: $31.01 B and EVM-compatible chains. Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos. 500K Bug Bounty According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe. The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets. Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security. Why Aptos? Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput. APT is the native token of…
B
B$0.53911-6.49%
MemeCore
M$0.45819+1.15%
Capverse
CAP$0.0653+2.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Share
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05287-4.32%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Takes Shibarium Cross-Chain As Co-Founders Discuss Project