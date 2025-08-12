Trump: Tariffs haven't caused inflation or other problems for the country

PANews reported on August 12th that Trump stated: "Tariffs have brought trillions of dollars into our country, which is incredibly good news for our country, the stock market, overall wealth, and just about everything else." It turns out that even at this late stage, tariffs haven't caused inflation or other problems for the country. Their only impact has been a massive influx of cash into our coffers. Furthermore, data shows that in most cases, the burden of tariffs isn't borne by consumers, but primarily by corporations and governments, much of which is paid by foreign governments and companies. Yet, Goldman Sachs CEO Solomon refuses to acknowledge these facts. They made incorrect predictions about the market impact and the tariffs themselves long ago, and they turned out to be wrong, just as they've been incredibly wrong about so many other things. I think David should find a new economist, or just focus on DJing, and stop bothering with running a major financial institution.

