Trump threatens tariffs on countries that implement digital taxes, digital services legislation, or digital market regulations

By: PANews
2025/08/26 08:36
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.277-4.98%
Overtake
TAKE$0.07287+216.82%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06373-8.24%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.0007-10.25%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001782-6.99%

PANews reported on August 26 that President Trump said on social media that he would take tough measures against countries that implement digital taxes, digital service legislation, or digital market regulations. He accused these policies of being designed to harm or discriminate against American technology companies while giving special treatment to large Chinese technology companies.

Trump warned that if these discriminatory policies are not lifted, he will impose additional tariffs on exports from the relevant countries and restrict the export of American technology and chips. He stressed that American technology companies are no longer the world's "piggy bank" or "doormat" and called on all countries to respect the United States and its technology companies, otherwise they will face consequences.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Margin debt across the U.S. has now hit a record $1.02 trillion in July, after rising by $14.6 billion in just one month, according to data from July released by FINRA. That jump followed June’s $87 billion explosion, the biggest monthly increase in margin debt ever recorded. In the last two years, borrowing has increased […]
U
U$0.01181-5.52%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000586-9.28%
Everscale
EVER$0.00955+1.81%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 07:52
Share
Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Ethereum has had a strong run in August, pushing close to $5,000 before cooling off. Right now, ETH is trading around $4,648, and traders are watching closely to see if the momentum continues or if the market takes a breather first. The last 24 hours have brought some interesting shifts in open interest, long and
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,437.53-6.67%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.00000007-16.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 06:45
Share
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.3978-0.90%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001784-6.49%
Share
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Huang Licheng is still increasing his long positions in ETH, BTC, HYPE, etc., and has lost nearly $8 million

French listed company Sequans launches $200 million ATM stock program to support Bitcoin reserve strategy