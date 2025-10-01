Trump-Tied Thumzup Pumps $2.5M Into Dogecoin Miner Before Acquisition Deal

TLDR :

Thumzup is injecting $2.5 million into DogeHash ahead of a full acquisition to grow Dogecoin mining scale.

million The loan is expected to add more than 500 ASIC miners, boosting the Dogecoin fleet to over 4,000 rigs.

Thumzup executives say the funding aligns with recent DOGE treasury purchases and crypto strategy expansion.

DogeHash’s CEO says the infusion supports hardware deployment during a key period for the Dogecoin market.



A new cash infusion is reshaping the landscape for Dogecoin mining. A digital asset firm with Trump-linked ties has backed DogeHash Technologies with fresh capital. The deal marks another push into the mining space as demand for crypto infrastructure builds.

Executives confirmed the support is aimed at ramping up hardware deployment before an acquisition closes. Market watchers now view the move as a major step in DogeHash’s expansion.

Thumzup Media Corporation said it is providing a $2.5 million loan to DogeHash. The Los Angeles-based company explained in its press release that the funds will help expand the Dogecoin miner’s fleet. The new round of support comes as Thumzup continues to position itself deeper in the cryptocurrency sector.

The announcement outlined that the infusion will fast-track DogeHash’s hardware rollout. Thumzup expects the funds to bring in more than 500 new ASIC rigs. Once deployed, the Dogecoin fleet could grow to over 4,000 active miners before year-end.

Robert Steele, Thumzup’s chief executive officer, said in the release that the company sees growth in the Dogecoin ecosystem. He added that working with DogeHash will help establish a large-scale Dogecoin mining platform.

Thumzup Backs Dogecoin Mining Expansion

The $2.5 million loan is not only a financial lifeline but also a step toward Thumzup’s pending acquisition of DogeHash. According to the release, the capital was provided in advance of the deal’s closing. This aligns with Thumzup’s strategy of combining its asset accumulation efforts with direct mining operations.

DogeHash’s chief executive officer, Parker Scott, said the capital helps accelerate deployment of new ASIC hardware. He explained that the additional rigs will improve scale and efficiency during a crucial stage for Dogecoin mining.

The move follows earlier initiatives from Thumzup. The company has been purchasing Dogecoin for its treasury and building a crypto advisory network. Combined with the DogeHash acquisition, these steps reflect a broader play in mining and digital asset growth.

Thumzup’s own tweet on the announcement said the funding will “accelerate fleet deployment to over 4,000 ASIC miners.” The message pointed to rapid scaling as the central goal of the loan.

Crypto Strategy Extends Beyond Mining

The investment into DogeHash is one part of Thumzup’s crypto approach. The firm has also rolled out projects targeting advertising and blockchain integration. By advancing its exposure to mining, Thumzup appears to be consolidating its position across different areas of the market.

For DogeHash, the new funds secure hardware upgrades at a time when competition among miners continues to rise. The company is preparing to expand operations in phases as ASIC orders are delivered and installed. Executives said the fresh hardware will improve mining returns and allow the fleet to reach scale faster.

Market observers note that the infusion positions both companies to benefit from potential gains in Dogecoin’s price cycle. While no immediate price moves were mentioned, investors continue watching DOGE activity as new mining capacity comes online.

