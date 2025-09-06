Trump to Announce Fed Chair Nominee, Markets React

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 08:49
Key Points:
  • Trump’s Fed chair nominee announcement set for late 2025.
  • Market uncertainty grows over Fed’s future direction.
  • Stephen Miran faces confirmation amid political friction.

Donald Trump plans to announce his Federal Reserve chair nominee by October 2025, with Stephen Miran as the leading candidate, potentially reshaping U.S. monetary leadership.

This nomination could impact the Federal Reserve’s independence and influence cryptocurrency markets, particularly affecting Bitcoin and Ethereum amid monetary policy changes.

Trump’s Fed Pick Spurs Political Debate and Market Speculation

Donald Trump’s upcoming nominee announcement aims to influence future fiscal directions, impacting both traditional and cryptocurrency markets. The appointment of Stephen Miran as Federal Reserve chair is underway, pending Senate confirmation. Public figures such as Senator Elizabeth Warren have expressed concerns over potential compromises to the Fed’s independence due to Trump’s choices, warning about the broader economic implications.

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s criticisms emphasize tensions around Trump’s strategic moves, suggesting they threaten Fed neutrality. Republican backing for Miran conflicts with Democratic scrutiny, highlighting division over financial stewardship and regulatory stability.

Bitcoin and Market Dynamics After Fed Chair Announcement

Did you know? The last major Federal Reserve leadership shift resulted in increased volatility in both traditional and crypto markets, with notable movements in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.

Bitcoin (BTC) holds a dominant position in the market, valued at $110,855.64 with a market cap of approximately $2.21 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Recent data shows a modest 0.35% increase in the past 24 hours, though it experienced a 3.54% decline over the past month. The circulating supply of BTC stands at 19,916,637 out of a maximum of 21 million, reflecting growing investor attention and confidence in crypto resilience despite market fluctuations.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:39 UTC on September 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights financial volatility as a potential outcome if new Fed policies alter economic landscapes. They note that past Fed changes have historically triggered short-term market disruptions, influencing crypto valuation patterns and investment flows. For further insights into how central bank leadership changes affect markets, you can refer to Analysis of Central Bank Leadership Changes.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/trump-fed-chair-nominee-impact/

