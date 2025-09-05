Trump To Rename Department Of Defense To Department Of War

Topline
The Department of Defense will soon be renamed to the Department of War, according to multiple outlets, as President Donald Trump follows through on his recent suggestion to revert the agency’s name back to what it was before 1949.
The executive order will reportedly be signed Friday. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Key Facts
Trump will sign an executive order Friday making the change official, according to Fox News, which first reported the plans and cited an unnamed White House official.
Defense Department Secretary Pete Hegseth seemingly confirmed the change, quoting the Fox News story in an all-caps tweet reading: “DEPARTMENT OF WAR.”
The executive order will also rename the Pentagon’s briefing room to the “Pentagon War Annex,” Bloomberg reported.
Hegseth will also have the secondary title of secretary of war under the executive order, Fox News added, noting it also instructs Hegseth to make legislative and executive proposals to make the Department of War name change permanent.
Trump recently suggested the name change in an Oval Office appearance, saying the name the department has held is “too defensive.”
Crucial Quote
Hegseth said in an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday that World War I and World War II were won “not with the Department of Defense, but with a War Department, with the Department of War.” The Defense Department secretary also nodded to the name change in his appearance, saying “We think words and names and titles matter, so we’re working with the White House and the president on it.”
Key Background
The reported name change is the latest backed by Hegseth, who has renamed multiple military installations and assets. In February, he announced Fort Liberty would be renamed back to Fort Bragg. The previous name change was part of a larger Biden-era effort to remove honors given to military personnel linked to the Confederacy. However, the name change was officially done to honor Private First Class Roland L. Bragg, a World War II veteran awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart. Hegseth also renamed Fort Moore back to Fort Benning in March, again naming it after a soldier that shared the same name as a Confederate general. Hegseth has targeted what he calls “woke” policies within the military, pushing for the removal of diversity, equity and inclusion policies and military officials who supported them.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/04/defense-department-being-renamed-department-of-war-under-trump-executive-order/