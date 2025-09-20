The post Trump Unveils Gold Card Immigration Program with Residency Benefits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Donald Trump announces the Gold Card immigration program, replacing the EB-5 investment scheme. US residency available with significant financial deposits. No official mention of cryptocurrency payments accepted. On September 19, 2025, President Donald Trump launched the Trump Gold Card immigration program, offering three tiers of residency options through substantial financial contributions. This program’s initiation replaces the previous EB-5 investment program, affecting U.S. immigration policy without official links to cryptocurrency payments or market impacts. Official sources confirm there is currently no crypto link to any card type. Market responses remain muted, with no major industry figures commenting publicly. The program’s reception is monitored, though initial government reactions focus on potential fiscal gains. Bitcoin (BTC) is valued at $115,759.62 with a market cap of $2.31 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Dominating the market at 57.15%, it experienced a 0.90% decrease in 24 hours. In the last 90 days, BTC rose by 12.65%. The current circulating supply is 19,923,296 against a max supply of 21 million. “President Donald J. Trump Launches the Gold Card Program” – Donald J. Trump Comparative Analysis with EB-5 and Market Projections Did you know? The previous EB-5 program, similar in goal to the Gold Card initiative, influenced segments of stablecoin flows, though no direct crypto tie-in currently exists for the new Gold Card program. Coincu analysts note the Gold Card’s debut signals a shift in U.S. immigration tactics, potentially reshaping financial flows. However, its lack of a crypto payment channel leaves blockchain impacts uncertain. Historical data of similar policy shifts suggest nuanced investment responses. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:06 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts are tracking changes in investment flows as potential ripple effects through related markets. With no comments from major industry figures, initial government reactions have focused on potential… The post Trump Unveils Gold Card Immigration Program with Residency Benefits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Donald Trump announces the Gold Card immigration program, replacing the EB-5 investment scheme. US residency available with significant financial deposits. No official mention of cryptocurrency payments accepted. On September 19, 2025, President Donald Trump launched the Trump Gold Card immigration program, offering three tiers of residency options through substantial financial contributions. This program’s initiation replaces the previous EB-5 investment program, affecting U.S. immigration policy without official links to cryptocurrency payments or market impacts. Official sources confirm there is currently no crypto link to any card type. Market responses remain muted, with no major industry figures commenting publicly. The program’s reception is monitored, though initial government reactions focus on potential fiscal gains. Bitcoin (BTC) is valued at $115,759.62 with a market cap of $2.31 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Dominating the market at 57.15%, it experienced a 0.90% decrease in 24 hours. In the last 90 days, BTC rose by 12.65%. The current circulating supply is 19,923,296 against a max supply of 21 million. “President Donald J. Trump Launches the Gold Card Program” – Donald J. Trump Comparative Analysis with EB-5 and Market Projections Did you know? The previous EB-5 program, similar in goal to the Gold Card initiative, influenced segments of stablecoin flows, though no direct crypto tie-in currently exists for the new Gold Card program. Coincu analysts note the Gold Card’s debut signals a shift in U.S. immigration tactics, potentially reshaping financial flows. However, its lack of a crypto payment channel leaves blockchain impacts uncertain. Historical data of similar policy shifts suggest nuanced investment responses. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:06 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts are tracking changes in investment flows as potential ripple effects through related markets. With no comments from major industry figures, initial government reactions have focused on potential…

Trump Unveils Gold Card Immigration Program with Residency Benefits

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 15:12
Key Points:
  • Donald Trump announces the Gold Card immigration program, replacing the EB-5 investment scheme.
  • US residency available with significant financial deposits.
  • No official mention of cryptocurrency payments accepted.

On September 19, 2025, President Donald Trump launched the Trump Gold Card immigration program, offering three tiers of residency options through substantial financial contributions.

This program’s initiation replaces the previous EB-5 investment program, affecting U.S. immigration policy without official links to cryptocurrency payments or market impacts.

Official sources confirm there is currently no crypto link to any card type. Market responses remain muted, with no major industry figures commenting publicly. The program’s reception is monitored, though initial government reactions focus on potential fiscal gains.

Bitcoin (BTC) is valued at $115,759.62 with a market cap of $2.31 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Dominating the market at 57.15%, it experienced a 0.90% decrease in 24 hours. In the last 90 days, BTC rose by 12.65%. The current circulating supply is 19,923,296 against a max supply of 21 million.

Comparative Analysis with EB-5 and Market Projections

Did you know? The previous EB-5 program, similar in goal to the Gold Card initiative, influenced segments of stablecoin flows, though no direct crypto tie-in currently exists for the new Gold Card program.

Coincu analysts note the Gold Card’s debut signals a shift in U.S. immigration tactics, potentially reshaping financial flows. However, its lack of a crypto payment channel leaves blockchain impacts uncertain. Historical data of similar policy shifts suggest nuanced investment responses.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:06 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts are tracking changes in investment flows as potential ripple effects through related markets. With no comments from major industry figures, initial government reactions have focused on potential fiscal gains.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/trump-gold-card-immigration-program/

