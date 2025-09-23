Trump: US ready to impose tariffs if Russia doesn't reach deal

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Jinshi, Trump stated at the UN General Assembly that the United States is ready to impose tariffs if Russia is unwilling to reach an agreement. US President Trump stated at a UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday that "if Russia is not prepared to reach an agreement to end the war, then the United States is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of tariffs." He also stated that Europe must immediately halt all energy purchases from Russia and stated that for the tariffs to be effective, Europe needs to take exactly the same measures. He also called on the United Nations to join the United States in taking anti-Russian oil measures. PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Jinshi, Trump stated at the UN General Assembly that the United States is ready to impose tariffs if Russia is unwilling to reach an agreement. US President Trump stated at a UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday that "if Russia is not prepared to reach an agreement to end the war, then the United States is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of tariffs." He also stated that Europe must immediately halt all energy purchases from Russia and stated that for the tariffs to be effective, Europe needs to take exactly the same measures. He also called on the United Nations to join the United States in taking anti-Russian oil measures.