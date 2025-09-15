Trump Wants End Of Quarterly Reports—Says Business Should Report Every 6 Months

Topline
President Donald Trump said Monday businesses should abandon quarterly earnings cycles for a six-month schedule, re-upping an idea he floated during his first term and claiming it would be more efficient and cost-effective.
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on September 14, 2025. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images
Key Facts
“This will save money, and allow managers to focus on properly running their companies,” he wrote on Truth Social, adding “Did you ever hear the statement that, ‘China has a 50 to 100 year view on management of a company, whereas we run our companies on a quarterly basis???’ Not good!!!”
Trump noted the change would be subject to approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has required companies to report quarterly earnings since 1970.
Trump also made the suggestion during his first term and asked the SEC to study its feasibility.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/15/trump-wants-businesses-reporting-earnings-twice-a-year-instead-of-quarterly-reports/