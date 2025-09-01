$TRUMP, $XRP, $SOL Emerge as Top Posted Altcoins of August 2025

During this month, the altcoin market has performed well, getting the spotlight driven by the robust community engagement. The market data discloses that $TRUMP, $XRP, and $SOL have topped the most-discussed altcoins throughout August 2025. As AltsDaddy mentioned in an X post, these leading coins in the top-10 list of the most posted altcoins indicate the growing investor interest in the altcoin market. In addition to this, the data also highlights that the speculation and sentiment continue to push forward the altcoin adoption.

August’s Most-Discussed Altcoins Include $TRUMP, $XRP, and $SOL in Leading Positions

The list of top posted altcoins during August 2025 takes into account $TRUMP in the top 1st position. The $TRUMP-led memecoin has been making great progress since its launch back in January. At the moment, the crypto token is changing hands at $8.47, showing a 1.25% rise over the past 24 hours. Following that, $XRP stands in the 2nd position among August’s top posted altcoins. Its current price is hovering around $2.81, denoting a 0.88% increase.

Subsequently, the top-3rd place on the list is occupied by $SOL. While it is witnessing a significant community push, its price has undergone substantial growth. As a result of this, its present price stands at $203.52, displaying a 148% increase. Additionally, $TAO is the 4th top discussed altcoins of the month.

$WELF Bottoms Top-10 Altcoin List

Moving on, AltsDaddy’s list includes $DOGE, $PROPS, and $ANYONE in the 5th, 6th, and 7th positions. Their prices account for $0.2176, $0.02565, and $0.5633, respectively. Along with that, $RIO and $NAKA’ are also included in the list, with their current prices sitting at $0.2520 and $0.3263. Moreover, the 10th among the top-discussed altcoins of this month is $WELF, with its latest price moving around $0.5985.