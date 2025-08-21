Trump’s $100 million bond investment draws watchdogs’ attention 

U.S. President Donald Trump has invested more than $100 million in government bonds since taking office, according to filings posted online on August 12. The online post showed multiple transactions detailing over 600 purchases of corporate, municipal, and state-issued debt.

U.S. Office of Government Ethics revealed 22 pages of forms detailing the transactions made by the U.S President. The sum of purchases made accounted for over $100 million across different transactions. The filing, however, does not provide precise dollar figures; rather, it just lists broad ranges of value for each transaction.

U.S Office of Government Ethics discloses Trump’s financial activities

Political rivals and critics have continuously raised questions about potential conflicts of interest since Trump took office. According to the U.S federal law, the President, Vice President, and senior government officials are required to periodically disclose their financial transactions to the Office of Government Ethics. The recent disclosure has shown that Trump has invested a lot across a broad range of debt issuers. The bond has been bought from the government, local entities such as gas and water districts, hospital authorities, corporate bonds, and school boards.

Multiple American companies have been involved in the transactions, including Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Meta, Qualcomm, The Home Depot, and T-Mobile USA. According to the filing, Trump purchased bonds between $500,000 and $1 million from T-Mobile, UnitedHealth Group, and Home Depot in February and between $250,000 and $500,000 from Meta during the same month.

Business entities and government departments generally use bonds to refinance existing obligations, increase liquidity, or fund new projects. Invested parties receive interest payments over the life of the bond in addition to the principal payable when the bond matures.

The purchases revealed by the Office of Government Ethics show how much officials serving in office can have in terms of financial reach. The holdings owned by the President have been subject to scrutiny by watchdogs and opponents, saying they could be influenced directly by changes in policies under his administration. The office of the President has not yet responded to the matter despite several attempts from media agencies to get a quote.

Trump’s $100 million bond investment draws watchdogs’ attention

Trump, in his defence, has previously said that all his investments are consolidated under a trust that his children manage. Despite the comment, revelations from earlier filings submitted earlier this year have shown that the proceeds of such investments flow back to him. For instance, the June disclosure revealed that he retains a significant amount of financial assets tied to his business interests.

American federal law excludes the President and Vice President from specific conflicts of interest that may apply to other officials. Historically, modern Presidents who came before Trump have chosen to divest their private holdings before taking office. Trump’s approach has drawn the attention of watchdogs and political opponents, but he remains within the bounds of the rule of law.

According to Forbes, the President’s net worth was $2.1 billion in 2020 before leaving office for his first term in 2021. His current net worth is around $5.5 billion, with growth attributed mainly to recent ventures and business activities while in office.

The disclosure shows that the purchases have been scattered across multiple entities, both public and private, with no single area of concentration. Although they do not reveal exact figures, they offer a detailed picture of the President’s investment activities while in office. The U.S Office of Government Ethics subjects high-ranking officials in office to such financial scrutiny for transparency in financial activities.

