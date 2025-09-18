Trump’s AI And Crypto Czar Under New Investigation By Senator Warren

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/18 14:00
Venture capitalist David Sacks, appointed by President Donald Trump as the administration’s artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto czar, is facing increased scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers regarding his tenure in the White House. 

Although it was originally intended to be a brief assignment, concerns have emerged that Sacks may have exceeded the 130-day limit imposed on special government employees (SGEs). This has prompted a formal inquiry from Democratic leaders Elizabeth Warren and Melanie Stansbury.

Warren Raises Ethical Concerns Over Sacks’ Compliance

In a letter sent on Wednesday, Warren, Stansbury, and several other legislators demanded that Sacks provide a detailed account of his work since taking office in January. 

They are particularly interested in understanding where he has performed his duties and who within the White House is overseeing his compliance with the special government employees regulations. 

The lawmakers cautioned that exceeding the designated limit could raise significant ethical questions, especially as the Trump administration moves forward with recent cryptocurrency legislation and new regulatory frameworks for the industry.

Sacks was appointed to influence policy in cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, leveraging his background in the private sector. However, his designation as an SGE has led to concerns about potential lapses in oversight. 

According to CNBC, Sacks has been dividing his time between Washington, D.C., and Silicon Valley to avoid reaching the limit on his term of service.

Sources close to the situation have indicated that he has “no intention of leaving,” which further complicates the ethical landscape surrounding his role.

Mounting Criticism Of Trump’s Crypto Ventures

Warren and Stansbury allege that Sack’s practices undermine the balance Congress sought to establish when creating the special government employees category. This inquiry complements their broader legislative efforts aimed at enhancing transparency and ethics for temporary government advisors. 

The letter has reportedly garnered support from several figures, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal, Chris Van Hollen, and Jeff Merkley, as well as Representatives Betty McCollum and Rashida Tlaib.

In a related development, Sen. Warren recently criticized the Trump family’s financial gains linked to the trading debut of the World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token, labeling the situation as “corruption.” 

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), she expressed her disapproval of the Trump family’s reported $5 billion surge in wealth following World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token launch. 

This is the result of Warren’s consistent concerns over the Trump family’s involvement in cryptocurrency, including the launch of an official memecoin, American Bitcoin (ABTC), and World Liberty Financial. Warren believes these ventures lack sufficient regulatory oversight.

Crypto

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com 

