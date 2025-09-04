Trump’s American Bitcoin Hits Nasdaq with $273M BTC – Here’s Our 1000x Crypto Recommendations

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/09/04 19:27
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.327-0.99%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,907.13-0.48%
SphereX
HERE$0.000239-17.58%
Next 1000x Crypto to Watch as Trump's American Bitcoin Hits Nasdaq with $273M BTC

ABTC stock jumped up 72% during initial trading on Wednesday, reflecting an industry-wide appetite for crypto. The company disclosed to the SEC that it holds 2,443 BTC valued at $273M.

Other corporations are also increasing their crypto exposure. Bitmine just purchased another 14,665ETH, worth around $65M. Bitmine is already the largest ETH treasury in the world and this purchase solidifies their ETH-first position.

Even outside of the crypto industry itself, corporate adoption is soaring. Bitcoin financial services company River completed a report indicating that its business clients are reinvesting around 22% of profits into Bitcoin.

As widespread corporate adoption is exploding, we’ve identified three cryptos that might reach 1000x in the next few years. Read on to find out why Snorter Bot ($SNORT), Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and Chainlink ($LINK) are our recommendations for 1000x crypto.

1. Snorter ($SNORT) – A Telegram-Based Trading Bot with Advanced Honeypot Detection

Snorter Token ($SNORT) is the presale token that powers Snorter Bot, a crypto trading bot designed for automated token sniping within a powerful Telegram-based interface.

Snorter automatically identifies new altcoins with potential, scans them for rugpull indicators, and notified you if all’s looking good. The honeypot detection engine scored an 85% success rate in beta testing, which we expect to only get better on full release.

Once you’ve picked the coins you want to trade, you can set buy and sell orders that Snorter executes on your behalf as soon as a token hits the price point you’ve specified.

Solana support will be available on launch. However, after release, the devs will also release trading modules for Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, and Base, too.

A comparison chart of how Snorter fares against other trading bots.

Snorter is pretty useful on its own, but the $SNORT token unlocks the daily cap on trading, allowing you to make as many transactions as you want.

That’s particularly important if you want to take advantage of Snorter’s mirrored wallet function, only available to $SNORT holders.

All you have to do is nominate a wallet with a winning strategy and Snorter monitors their trades, executing identical ones as quickly as possible thanks to a sub-second RPC.

While you’re waiting for Snorter to go live (it’s due for release pre Q4-2025), you can buy $SNORT in the presale now. It’s raised over $3.7M in token sales already. And our Snorter Token price prediction claims a potential $1.07 price by the year’s end, a 936% increase from today’s price.

Join the Snorter Token presale today for only $0.1033 and lock in staking rewards of up to 125% per annum.

2. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – A Super-Fast Layer-2 for Bitcoin with Smart Contract Capabilities

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is taking the Bitcoin network to the next level. It’s clear from the level of institutional investment we’re seeing that Bitcoin is an amazing store-of-value, but it’s not the most friendly cryptocurrency to transact in – it’s expensive to trade and slow to clear transactions.

To solve these issues, Bitcoin Hyper adds a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to Bitcoin via a Layer-2 with zK rollups. Solana is built for scalability, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per seconds instead of the 7-10 per second possible on the Bitcoin Layer-2.

The exciting part is that this Layer-2 also adds smart contract capabilities, allowing Bitcoin Hyper devs to build dApps that facilitate DeFi functions like crypto swaps and NFT trades, all with the value of $BTC built into the underlying ecosystem.

Onramping to the Bitcoin Hyper network couldn’t be simpler. Send your $BTC to the appropriate wallet address on the Layer-1 and the Canonical Bridge mints an equivalent amount of wrapped $BTC straight to your account on the Layer-2.

Your $BTC is in custody while you use Bitcoin Hyper. To release it, make a withdrawal request by depositing $wBTC on the Layer-2 and your $BTC is returns to your L1 wallet.

Flow chart of Hyper's functionality

It’s all made possible thanks to $HYPER, the official token of the Bitcoin Hyper network. By using $HYPER, you receive lower fees when interacting with dApps or trading crypto on the Layer-2.

Want to suggest features or vote on existing proposals? Holding $HYPER gives you participation rights in the Bitcoin Hyper DAO, so you can have your say on the future of the project.

Youțll want to buy $HYPER cheaply before the project goes live, though – it’s already raised nearly $13.8M in presales so far. If you do, you can lock in up to 80% in staking rewards per annum.

However, those rewards won’t stick around forever. It’s a dynamic presale, so the quicker you buy in the better rate of return you’ll get.

Get your $HYPER tokens today for $0.012855, ahead of tomorrow’s price increase.

3. Chainlink ($LINK) – Providing Verified Off-Chain Knowledge to DeFi Apps

Chainlink is a decentralized blockchain oracle service that provides verified sources of knowledge to other blockchains.

As we’ve seen, businesses are turning towards crypto as an investment vehicle and a technology for carrying out trusted code execution, which has fuelled the DeFi revolution.

However, there’s a fundamental problem stopping DeFi from integrating with real-world markets: How do you get off-chain information on the blockchain in a way that’s as trustworthy as if the information was generated on-chain?

By bridging blockchains to real-world sources of data via a network of oracle nodes through Chainlink. A node is rewarded in $LINK when it fetches off-chain data that is validated by the rest of the network as valid.

graph of chainlink current price at 23 dollars

Source: CoinMarketCap

Chainlink could be the solution of choice for large financial service providers, including BlackRock. $LINK’s price is $23 at the moment, having increased 126% over the last year. We expect this to jump even higher as large institutions continue to move into the Web3 ecosystem.

You can purchase $LINK through any major CEX or DEX.

Are Businesses Finally Adopting Crypto?

The wave of treasuries opting into crypto indicates a bright future for $BTC, $ETH, and the crypto market as a whole.

We could see B2B transactions in $BTC becoming normal in the next few years as small businesses start holding Bitcoin as an investment opportunity. If that’s the case, there will be a need for a scalable solution for Bitcoin, which is where we expect Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) to capture the market.

Of course, the capital brought in by small businesses will benefit the Web3 ecosystem as a whole, resulting in more users, more volume, and more opportunities to profitably trade using tools like Snorter, pushing up the value of Snorter Token ($SNORT).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

PANews reported on September 4th that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Projects are now available to free users. New features include an increase in the number of files that can be uploaded per project (up to 5 for free users, 25 for Plus users, and 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise users), support for custom colors and icons, and project-specific memory controls. The update is now available on the web and Android platforms, with iOS coming soon.
Propy
PRO$0.6835-1.75%
SOON
SOON$0.2851+3.78%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011884-1.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 18:34
Share
A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, a certain Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC during the BTC decline, earning a profit of $ 449,000 . Currently,
Bitcoin
BTC$110,863.07-0.38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203-3.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.132-24.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:22
Share
Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Experts predict crypto bull market could extend for 1-2 years. Global liquidity, not halving, driving crypto’s longer bull cycle ahead. Delayed altcoin breakouts signal major crypto rally yet to peak. Top analysts are now predicting that the current crypto bull market will extend for another one to two years, defying the typical four-year cycle timelines that have dominated the market in the past. According to experts, the ongoing rally is driven by a significant shift in market dynamics, where global liquidity, rather than Bitcoin’s halving cycles, is becoming the primary driver. Global Liquidity Steers the Crypto Market to New Heights Bitcoin’s correlation with global liquidity is stronger than ever, with data showing that the cryptocurrency tracks global liquidity 83% of the time over 12 months. This is greater than most other asset classes, which emphasizes the extent to which the crypto market has become aligned with other financial trends. Also Read: XRP Ledger’s Game-Changing Update: Major Credentials Amendment Set to Launch It is thought that the bull market is being pushed further away into the future by liquidity cycles, which take longer to complete than the halving cycles of Bitcoin. With Bitcoin’s volatility declining, many view this as an indicator of a more gradual, extended rally. Institutional investors have now taken centre stage and are bringing slower yet much bigger investments to the market. This direction is building longer and more consistent cycles compared to past cycles that were characterized by sudden bursts in price due to retail-driven bull runs. Delayed Altcoin Breakouts Suggest a Lengthened Bull Cycle In the previous crypto cycle, altcoins like Ethereum broke through their all-time highs relatively early, with Ethereum maintaining an uptrend for several months afterward. Nonetheless, the altcoin index and Ethereum have not managed to reach their previous highs in the current cycle, despite the fact that the market is already over 1,000 days into this cycle. The fact that it has taken so long to see altcoin breakouts is a powerful indicator that the bull market is still in its infancy. Source: @CristiWeb3 Although Bitcoin has faced opposition at critical price points, there is still significant growth potential in the altcoin market, and it is not a sign that the cycle has finished. Experts believe this lag in altcoin performance indicates that the market will continue its rally for much longer than expected, with potential for substantial gains ahead. A Shift from Retail to Institutional Money The market’s transformation from retail-driven to institutional-driven is another factor that suggests the bull market could last much longer than in previous cycles. Institutions tend to move more slowly but with much larger sums, leading to more gradual but sustained price growth. The institutions follow the same pattern, but the movement is slower and with higher amounts, which results in a slower but continuous increase in prices. The role of traditional financial intermediaries, the emergence of ETFs, and stablecoin regulations are all changing the crypto market environment. Source: Tradingview Bitcoin is currently met with short-run resistance at around the $114,000 level, but the data show that the trend is positive. As global liquidity continues to drive the market and institutions lead the charge, experts believe the crypto market is poised for another significant surge, extending the current bull run for one to two more years. Also Read: Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin The post Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0987-2.26%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005523-8.27%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.9454-1.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 19:10
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 4, 2025

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose