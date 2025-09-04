Trump's American Bitcoin trading debut halted 5 times amid volatility

Trading of ABTC was halted five times on Wednesday amid heightened price volatility, with the share pricing surging by 85% intraday.

The Nasdaq stock exchange halted trading of American Bitcoin (ABTC) shares five times Wednesday as volatility spiked on the stock’s relisting debut.

Shares of ABTC, a Bitcoin (BTC) mining company co-founded by Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., climbed by nearly 85%, hitting a high of $14 per share during intraday trading, following American Bitcoin’s stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, another crypto mining company.

ABTC trading was first halted at 3:09:35 UTC for 10 minutes and again at 3:20:11 UTC, with two additional halts at 3:30:54 and 3:40:12.

