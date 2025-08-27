Trump’s Attempted Firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:34
Threshold
T$0.01617+3.45%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.395+2.60%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00428-2.28%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005242+3.69%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3241+4.48%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.014436-0.47%
  • Trump tried to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook, accusing her of lying on mortgage applications, but Cook refused to step down, saying he has no legal authority.
  • Experts warn this fight could threaten the Fed’s independence, shake investor trust, weaken the dollar, and even risk a recession.
  • Trump’s history of clashes with the Fed and new political pressure has raised fresh concerns about interference in US monetary policy.

On August 25, 2025, President Donald Trump fired Lisa Cook, a Federal Reserve Governor and the first Black woman on the board, saying she lied on mortgage applications.

Cook fired back, saying she’s not leaving because Trump doesn’t have the legal power to kick her out. This has people worried about the Federal Reserve staying independent and what it means for the US dollar’s strength.

A Threat to Fed Independence

Trump posted a letter on Truth Social, saying Cook’s alleged false statements on mortgage agreements justified her immediate removal. Cook, appointed by Joe Biden in 2022 with a term until 2038, responded that Trump’s “for cause” firing lacks legal ground and vowed to stay put.

Alex Obchakevich from Obchakevich Research said the Fed’s independence is important for a stable economy, as it keeps monetary policy separate from politics. He warned that Trump’s action, likely driven by political motives, could shake markets, weaken the dollar, and even risk a recession.

Trump has clashed with the Fed before, criticizing Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates fast enough and threatening to fire him. In April, Trump called for Powell’s ouster, but crypto entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano and Senator Elizabeth Warren warned that such moves could hurt trust in US markets.

Obchakevich noted Bitcoin might challenge the dollar’s role long term but isn’t a quick fix. The firing, following unproven claims by Trump appointee William Pulte about Cook’s mortgages, has raised fears of political interference in the Fed, which could unsettle investors and markets.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/trumps-attempted-firing-of-fed-governor-lisa-cook/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

PANews reported on June 24 that Bitcoin Layer2 network Merlin Chain officially launched the BTC staking function. Users can participate in the PoS mechanism through BTC, and the current annualized
Bitcoin
BTC$111,282.35+1.73%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606+2.02%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 21:15
Share
Democratic senator introduces bill to address Trump’s crypto ties

Democratic senator introduces bill to address Trump’s crypto ties

The proposed bill from Senator Adam Schiff followed similar legislation in the House of Representatives from Maxine Waters in response to the president's memecoin dinner.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.399+2.70%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003069+4.77%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01678+6.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 04:00
Share
Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

In order to remove integration drift, this research presents DeRO, a unique dead reckoning architecture that replaces the conventional function of accelerometers as the principal sensor for position determination with the Doppler velocity of a 4D FMCW radar. It incorporates this with gyroscope data and updates a Kalman filter using accelerometer tilt and radar range measurements. By lowering position error by 47%, this system performs noticeably better than the most advanced radar-inertial techniques.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1757+13.13%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.5233+3.97%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001822-3.23%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/27 04:47
Share

Trending News

More

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Democratic senator introduces bill to address Trump’s crypto ties

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark

KindlyMD Bitcoin Investment: Strategic $5 Billion Plan Unveiled