Trump’s Bitcoin Bet Sparks $300K BTC Price Calls As Chainlink and Remittix Ready To Go Parabolic in August

Bitcoin (BTC) is back in the limelight as traders consider the possibility of shooting to an all-time high of 300K amid the August volatility. As BTC fails to revisit its retracement levels, institutional data indicate that open interest is increasing, indicating that new positions are being opened during the pullback.

Meanwhile, Chainlink continues to expand real-world data access on-chain, and Remittix is quietly positioning itself as one of the breakout altcoins this month.

Bitcoin Faces Bearish Pressure Despite Dip Buyers

The open interest for Bitcoin is increasing despite the price falling, showing that people are taking on new short positions. The BTC price has been unable to rally above key retracement levels and the daily RSI is at 43, indicating ongoing bearish momentum. Technical indicators imply that unless the August lows are held with strength, then BTC price may drop to as low as $112,000.

In the meantime, the trading volume declined marginally, which indicates uncertainty in the market and a neutral mood. The fear and greed index stands neutral at 50, highlighting uncertainty about whether this move is temporary or the beginning of a deeper correction. Regardless of this, BTC rebounded to $119,350 as dip buyers briefly re-entered the market, pushing the long/short ratio to 1.7.

Chainlink Expands On-Chain Data Capabilities

Chainlink (LINK) has just announced a partnership with the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to supply quality forex and precious metals data on-chain. The integration will merge the consolidated feed of ICE with the Chainlink infrastructure which will enable institutional-grade transparency to blockchain markets.

The partnership aims to support both established financial institutions and Web3 developers with real-time market information. Technical analysis points to immediate support at $25.40, with resistance at $26.72. Fibonacci retracement targets suggest a potential move toward $30.55 if LINK maintains momentum.

Remittix Gains Momentum While BTC and Chainlink Focus Shifts

Remittix (RTX) is quietly building momentum as a high-utility altcoin ready for exponential growth. The project has sold over 612 million tokens at a current price of $0.0969, raising over $20.6 million.

With real-world applications in cross-border payments, crypto-to-fiat transfers, and decentralized finance, Remittix is increasingly attracting institutional and retail investors looking for a solid hedge and high upside in 2025.

Why Investors Are Eyeing Remittix Now

Positioned for adoption in cross-border crypto payments and remittances.

Q3 wallet beta launch with multi-currency support across 30+ countries.

Real-time FX conversion with low fees, ideal for global earners.

Institutional-grade infrastructure with audited security standards.

Second CEX listing scheduled at $22M to boost liquidity and visibility.

As BTC price navigates uncertainty and Chainlink expands its market data footprint, Remittix stands out as a utility-driven altcoin with the potential for parabolic growth, capturing the attention of investors seeking the next breakout in August.

