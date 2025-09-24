Reports have disclosed that a bipartisan group of lawmakers has asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to act quickly on an executive order from US President Donald Trump that could open 401(k) plans to alternative assets, including cryptocurrencies. Related Reading: Violence Rises: Crypto Holders Face 170% Surge In Physical Attacks The executive order was signed […]Reports have disclosed that a bipartisan group of lawmakers has asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to act quickly on an executive order from US President Donald Trump that could open 401(k) plans to alternative assets, including cryptocurrencies. Related Reading: Violence Rises: Crypto Holders Face 170% Surge In Physical Attacks The executive order was signed […]

Trump’s Crypto 401(k) Plan Sparks Lawmaker Support, SEC In Spotlight

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/24 13:00
Sidekick
K$0.1463-19.83%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.694-0.05%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2335-22.55%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03376+0.05%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.7296-1.06%

Reports have disclosed that a bipartisan group of lawmakers has asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to act quickly on an executive order from US President Donald Trump that could open 401(k) plans to alternative assets, including cryptocurrencies.

The executive order was signed on August 7, 2025 and directs federal regulators to examine rules that have kept many retirement savers out of private markets.

Lawmakers Press SEC For Swift Action

In a letter sent on September 22, nine House members led by Representative French Hill and Rep. Ann Wagner asked SEC Chair Paul Atkins to provide “swift assistance” in implementing the president’s directive.

The lawmakers asked the SEC to work with the Department of Labor to clarify how participant-directed defined-contribution plans could offer access to private equity, real estate and digital assets while still protecting workers.

Labor Rule Change Removes A Big Roadblock

The backdrop to the push is a change at the Department of Labor. In late May the DOL withdrew a 2022 guidance that had warned plan fiduciaries to use “extreme care” before adding cryptocurrency to 401(k) menus.

That pullback left the department in a neutral stance and increased pressure on the SEC to lay out clearer rules for how such options could be offered.

Potential Market Scale Is Huge

Based on reports, the US defined-contribution market holds roughly $12 trillion and covers more than 90 million Americans. That means even a small allocation to crypto could represent large dollar flows.

Analysts and industry pieces have pointed out that a 1% allocation across a very large pool would translate into billions of dollars moving into crypto-related products. Plan sponsors and fund managers are already watching the math.

Cautions From Lawyers And Some Analysts Remain Other observers stress risk. Critics say cryptocurrencies are volatile and pose record-keeping, valuation and custody challenges that are different from stocks and bonds.

 

Some experts warn that adding these assets to plans without clear guardrails could expose plan sponsors to legal and financial risk. Reports show a mix of optimism and caution across the industry.

Featured image from Nasdaq, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

The world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, is reportedly seeking funding at a half a trillion dollar valuation.
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/24 12:59
Share
FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

The post FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The long-running FTX bankruptcy case has entered a new chapter. The FTX Recovery Trust is now suing crypto mining company Genesis Digital Assets (GDA) in an effort to claw back more than $1 billion. The lawsuit highlights how deeply Sam Bankman-Fried’s financial decisions continue to impact creditors two years after FTX’s collapse. Lawsuit Claims Inflated …
1
1$0.012446-36.60%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004629-1.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08517+0.99%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/24 13:12
Share
USDT issuer Tether reportedly seeking to raise up to $20B at a $500B valuation

USDT issuer Tether reportedly seeking to raise up to $20B at a $500B valuation

Tether is weighing a multibillion-dollar fundraising round that could value the USDT issuer at half a trillion dollars. Tether, the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, is exploring a fundraising round that could reach $20 billion and value the…
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/24 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

USDT issuer Tether reportedly seeking to raise up to $20B at a $500B valuation

Brazil’s Central Bank Tightens Forex Rules, Crypto Exchanges Could Be Affected

Avantis – Can AVNT bulls reverse the 30% correction?