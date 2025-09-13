Trump’s crypto: WLFI-project onder vuur na blokkade van tokens

By: Coinstats
2025/09/13 21:16
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   World Liberty Financial (WLFI), een cryptoproject dat in verband wordt gebracht met Donald Trump, ligt onder felle kritiek. Meerdere gebruikers zeggen dat hun wallets zijn geblokkeerd, waardoor ze niet meer bij hun tokens kunnen. Een ontwikkelaar van Polygon noemt het project zelfs “de scam der scams” en waarschuwt dat investeerders hun geld kunnen verliezen. Wat is het Trump-gelinkte WLFI-project? WLFI (World Liberty Financial) werd recent gelanceerd en presenteerde zich als een groots opgezet financieel ecosysteem. De connectie met de Trump-familie gaf het project direct veel aandacht en zorgde voor brede media-aandacht. Binnen korte tijd steeg de marktwaarde naar miljarden, mede dankzij steun van bekende namen uit de cryptowereld en de politieke achterban. Door de vroege hype steeg de koers snel en trok een golf aan nieuwe investeerders aan die hoopten op snelle winsten. WLFI positioneerde zich als een “patriottisch alternatief” binnen de cryptoscene en wist daarmee een trouwe fanbase op te bouwen. Beschuldigingen: Ontwikkelaars slaan alarm over blokkades Polygon-ontwikkelaar luidt de noodklok Kort na de lancering ontstond de eerste grote controverse. Bruno Skvorc, een ontwikkelaar bij Polygon, ontdekte dat zijn WLFI-tokens plots niet meer beschikbaar waren. Zonder waarschuwing werden zijn tegoeden bevroren. Hij sloeg alarm op sociale media en beschuldigde WLFI ervan fondsen van gebruikers bewust achter te houden. Volgens hem is het project “de scam der scams” en stelt hij dat dit het vertrouwen in hun belofte van decentralisatie ondermijnt. Zijn uitspraken verspreidden zich razendsnel onder ontwikkelaars en beleggers. Daardoor nam de kritiek snel toe. Meer dan 270 wallets op zwarte lijst Skvorc bleek niet de enige gedupeerde. Kort daarna verschenen online berichten van andere gebruikers met hetzelfde probleem. In totaal zouden meer dan 270 wallets op een interne zwarte lijst zijn geplaatst. WLFI verklaarde dit te doen vanwege “security concerns”: sommige wallets zouden gelinkt zijn aan privacytools als Tornado Cash of adressen op Amerikaanse sanctielijsten. Critici wijzen erop dat er geen manier is om bezwaar te maken of de beschuldigingen te weerleggen. Daardoor kunnen ook onschuldige gebruikers hun tegoeden verliezen. I just got a reply from @worldlibertyfi. TLDR is, they stole my money, and because it’s the @POTUS family, I can’t do anything about it. This is the new age mafia. There is no one to complain to, no one to argue with, no one to sue. It just… is. @zachxbt THIS is the scam of… pic.twitter.com/m6NP9VmHfd — Bruno Skvorc (@bitfalls) September 6, 2025 Gevolgen voor investeerders en de cryptomarkt Vertrouwen onder druk en koersvolatiliteit Na de beschuldigingen ontstond direct onrust op de markt. De koers van WLFI kelderde hard. Tegelijkertijd nam het handelsvolume sterk toe door paniekverkopen. Veel beleggers probeerden hun tokens snel te verkopen uit angst voor blokkades, terwijl anderen hun tegoeden haastig naar cold wallets verplaatsten. Analisten waarschuwden dat het vertrouwen in WLFI, en in celebrity-gedreven tokens in het algemeen, hierdoor langdurige schade kan oplopen. Brede discussie over centralisatie en controle De affaire wakkerde een oude discussie opnieuw aan: hoeveel centrale macht is toelaatbaar in een wereld die draait om decentralisatie? Waar de meeste blockchains juist censuurbestendig zijn, kiest WLFI ervoor om wallets handmatig te blokkeren. Voorstanders vinden dat noodzakelijk om witwassen en sanctie-overtredingen te voorkomen. Tegenstanders stellen dat WLFI zo zijn geloofwaardigheid als crypto-ecosysteem ondermijnt. Sommigen vinden dat het sterk doet denken aan een gecentraliseerde bank, wat haaks staat op het oorspronkelijke idee achter crypto. Reacties van WLFI en betrokken partijen WLFI zegt dat de blokkades een bewuste veiligheidsmaatregel zijn. Het team stelt dat de geblokkeerde wallets gelinkt zijn aan verdachte activiteiten en dat dit past binnen hun voorwaarden. Ze benadrukken dat gebruikers die menen onterecht te zijn getroffen zich kunnen melden voor herbeoordeling. Critici vinden dat onvoldoende. WLFI heeft geen onafhankelijke audit of transparant beoordelingsproces gepubliceerd, waardoor het voor geblokkeerde gebruikers vrijwel onmogelijk is om hun onschuld te bewijzen. Ook is onduidelijk wie binnen WLFI de beslissingen over blokkades neemt. Justin Sun has problems with his wallets tied to $WLFI These were frozen by a governance vote The frozen address was: 0x0b30dad45a45d409122534f418e9f583e83d709a Which had been used in cross-chain loops to move funds between Ethereum and BSC, Borrowing stablecoins and… pic.twitter.com/0dHWh7H1GL — StarPlatinum (@StarPlatinumSOL) September 4, 2025 Trump crypto: hype of waarschuwing voor beleggers? De zaak rond WLFI laat zien hoe broos vertrouwen in de cryptowereld kan zijn. Waar beleggers eerst massaal instapten op basis van de naam en marketing rond Trump, is nu vooral twijfel en wantrouwen overgebleven. Hoe WLFI hiermee verdergaat, is nog onduidelijk. De kwestie benadrukt hoe belangrijk transparantie en decentralisatie zijn voor vertrouwen in crypto. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Het bericht Trump's crypto: WLFI-project onder vuur na blokkade van tokens is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

