Trump’s Department of War Post Directed At Chicago ‘Taken Out of Context,’ Border Czar Says

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s border czar, said the president’s controversial “Apocalypse Now” post on Truth Social Saturday was “taken out of context,” telling CNN’s Jake Tapper that the administration was only going to war with “criminal cartels” and “illegal aliens” in Chicago, adding that “most sanctuary cities across the country” could expect to see immigration enforcement actions.
The Trump administration plans to target ‘criminal cartels’ in Chicago, Tom Homan told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
