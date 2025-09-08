Trump’s Department of War Post Directed At Chicago ‘Taken Out of Context,’ Border Czar Says

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 00:43
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,454+1,39%
TOMCoin
TOM$0,000283+2,53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016788-0,83%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00697+1,90%

Topline

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s border czar, said the president’s controversial “Apocalypse Now” post on Truth Social Saturday was “taken out of context,” telling CNN’s Jake Tapper that the administration was only going to war with “criminal cartels” and “illegal aliens” in Chicago, adding that “most sanctuary cities across the country” could expect to see immigration enforcement actions.

The Trump administration plans to target ‘criminal cartels’ in Chicago, Tom Homan told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday.

Getty Images

Key Facts

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/07/tom-homan-says-trumps-apocalypse-now-post-directed-at-chicago-was-taken-out-of-context/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Presales have already made waves in 2025, with projects like Pudgy Penguins, World Liberty Finance, and Pump.fun raising millions before launch. These successes highlight the strong appetite for early crypto opportunities, where investors look to secure tokens before they list on major exchanges. With talk of altcoin season heating up, the focus is shifting to […]
Waves
WAVES$1,1103+0,61%
FUNToken
FUN$0,009355-1,41%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0,08694+13,52%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/07 23:15
Share
Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies

Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies

Significant market developments will guide directions before the Fed meeting next week. Bitcoin and altcoins, including ADA and Theta, poised for potential price shifts. Continue Reading:Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies The post Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Cardano
ADA$0,8258+0,81%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 00:05
Share
The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative

The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative

The post The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been one of the most talked-about meme coins, catapulting many investors into huge profits in the historic 2021 bull run. However, as the meme coin market matures, SHIB’s explosive days appear to be behind it. Investors are now searching for the next 100x opportunity, and the answer might not be in established players like Shiba Inu, but in a hidden gem that serves as an alternative to SHIB. That’s where Little Pepe (LILPEPE) comes in. Why SHIB’s Potential May Be Exhausted Shiba Inu was once the darling of the meme coin market, turning small investments into massive returns. However, as the token reached its highest points ever, it encountered a fundamental issue: SHIB struggles with unchecked token inflation. With more than 580 trillion SHIB in circulation, it is prone to volatility, particularly during general market downturns. However, its ecosystem development has been less impressive despite the introduction of Shibarium and its Shibburn program. Meme coins like SHIB thrive on community hype, but their potential becomes capped without real utility and scalable technology. While SHIB continues to have a dedicated community, the project’s lack of clear use cases means it’s unlikely to see another breakout. Shiba Inu’s price remains stuck around $0.000012, with charts indicating a higher likelihood of adding another zero than losing one. This is still over 85% below its all-time high of $0.000086 in 2021. Shiba Inu Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko As the market matures, investors look beyond SHIB for the next big winner. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a SHIB alternative with community-driven potential and tech advantage. Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is the SHIB Alternative to Watch Little Pepe introduces a meme coin-specific Layer 2 blockchain for faster, cheaper transactions and robust scalability. This gives you an edge in a market with high…
Threshold
T$0,01584+0,50%
RealLink
REAL$0,06073+1,70%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001235+0,89%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 01:10
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies

The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative

Ethereum Dominated Smart Contracts, Aave Defined DeFi Lending, Now Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Next in Line

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?