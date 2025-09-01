Trump’s Gaza Plan Weighs Tokenized Land and U.S. Trusteeship

A reported post-war Gaza plan under review by the Trump administration outlines a decade-long U.S. trusteeship. The proposal includes tokenized land ownership, where blockchain-based tokens represent property rights for Palestinians.
Relocation incentives reportedly involve $5,000 in cash, rent aid for four years, and food support for one year. The plan envisions Gaza redeveloped into smart cities, resorts, and technology hubs.
The proposal would place Gaza under U.S. oversight for at least ten years.
Landowners would receive blockchain tokens representing redevelopment rights. Tokens, which are digital assets stored on decentralized ledgers, could be traded or redeemed for housing.
Residents opting to relocate would receive financial support packages. Besides the $5,000 cash grant, aid includes subsidized rent and food supplies. Consequently, planners estimate relocation saves $23,000 per person compared to maintaining secure zones long-term.
However, critics arguethat incentives may disguise displacement risks. Human rights groups warn the tokenization of land may lack legal recognition. Moreover, concerns persist over voluntary relocation potentially breaching international humanitarian law.
Project documents describe mega-developments, including electric vehicle factories, data centers, and luxury resorts.
Funding would come from private and international investors rather than U.S. taxpayers. Supporters believe such projects could generate over $300 billion in assets and a four-fold return within a decade.
Additionally, backers frame tokenized ownership as a method to modernize real estate markets while drawing foreign investment.
Hence, proponents view the model as both profitable and transformative. However, analysts note execution depends heavily on political stability and regional approval.
Legal experts question whether a U.S.-led trusteeship aligns with international law. Besides, Arab states have not endorsed the proposal. Consequently, the initiative faces diplomatic, legal, and humanitarian obstacles before advancing further.
