Trump's pick for Fed seat Stephen Miran set to face Senate hearing next week

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 18:56
Threshold
T$0,01622+%2,07
Whiterock
WHITE$0,000494-%1,06
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,4+%1,47
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00219307+%1,95
GET
GET$0,009648-%1,71

The Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing next week on President Donald Trump’s nomination of Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board, according to reporting from Bloomberg and Politico.

The hearing is expected to turn into a fight over Trump’s ongoing pressure campaign to force the Fed to cut rates, and his sudden decision this week to fire Governor Lisa Cook.

Stephen was nominated earlier this month to take over the short-term seat left vacant by Adriana Kugler, whose term ends in January 2026.

But on Tuesday, Trump said he might change course and appoint Stephen to Lisa’s spot instead, since her seat runs through 2038. “We just put a very good man in that in one position,” Trump told reporters at the White House, “we might switch him to the other, it’s a longer term.”

Trump’s attempt to fire Cook complicates confirmation plans

Lisa was removed this week over claims she committed mortgage fraud. Trump said in a letter that he posted on his own social media account that the allegations were “sufficient cause” to justify her removal.

Lisa, a Joe Biden appointee, rejected the claim and vowed to sue in court, saying “no cause exists under the law” and that Trump “has no authority to” take her off the board.

Trump’s decision has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats and caution from some Republicans, especially those who’ve historically defended the Fed’s independence. It’s the first time in history that any president has tried to remove a Fed governor “for cause,” and many lawmakers aren’t willing to let it slide.

The White House, meanwhile, is pushing to get Stephen confirmed quickly, hoping he can participate in the Fed’s mid-September meeting. But the Cook situation is making that a tall order. With a legal battle now underway and growing unease in Congress, even some of Trump’s Republican allies are starting to hesitate.

Lawmakers raise alarm over independence of Fed

Democrats are pressing hard on the issue of central bank independence, hoping to stop the confirmation unless Trump backs off his effort to remove Lisa.

“Four Senate Republicans could preserve Fed independence if they refuse to move any Trump Fed nominee until he stops trying to illegally fire Cook,” said Aaron Klein, former staffer on the Senate Banking Committee and current fellow at the Brookings Institution. “Fed independence is something created by Congress. It’s now time to see whether Congress will stand up for Fed independence.”

Federal Reserve spokespersons made that point before him on Tuesday, saying that governors can only be removed for cause, as laid out in the Federal Reserve Act, and that long-term appointments are designed to protect the Fed from political swings.

The Trump administration is moving to lock in a pro-White House majority on the Fed’s board. “We’ll have a majority very shortly,” Trump said Tuesday afternoon. “So that’ll be great.”

Not every Republican is on board. Senators Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Kennedy of Louisiana, both members of the Banking Committee, have publicly supported the Fed’s independence in the past, especially when Trump had floated removing Jerome during his first term.

If even one or two Republicans break ranks, Stephen’s nomination could stall, unless he gets unexpected support from Democrats. Outside the Senate, House Republicans are opening a new line of scrutiny aimed directly at Lisa.

Dan Schneider, spokesperson for House Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill, said Tuesday, “Congress has a constitutional responsibility to provide oversight, and the Committee looks forward to examining the allegations” against her.

French has previously said he doesn’t believe the president has the legal power to fire Jerome either.

Your crypto news deserves attention – KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/senate-hearing-trump-fed-pick-stephen-miran/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to Decrypt, U.S. federal prosecutors have filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, requesting the overturning of the convictions of Estonian defendants Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin. The two pleaded guilty to operating the $577 million cryptocurrency mining Ponzi scheme HashFlare, but received only three years of supervised release and a $25,000 fine each, far less than the 10-year prison sentence sought by prosecutors. Legal experts stated that while the sentence was "unusually lenient," the Ninth Circuit generally defers to the discretion of local judges unless the sentence is manifestly unreasonable. Judge Robert S. Lasnik considered factors such as the defendant's prison sentence already served, the risk of extradition, and victim restitution in his sentencing. He also noted that if the treaty transfer had not been approved, the defendant could have faced a harsher prison sentence and indefinite detention. HashFlare defrauded 440,000 victims worldwide between 2015 and 2019, and the defendant has already forfeited $400 million in assets for restitution. Prosecutors believe the sentence is "so lenient in the face of such large-scale fraud that it raises serious concerns about its consistency and deterrent effect."
U
U$0,01158-%6,61
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,006267+%1,68
FINE
FINE$0,0000000018585+%10,12
Share
PANews2025/08/27 20:12
Share
Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Google Cloud, the cloud computing division of Alphabet, is reportedly expanding its services into blockchain with the development of its own Layer-1 protocol called the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). According to an announcement made by Rich Widman, Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, the system is designed to provide financial institutions with a “performant, ... Read more The post Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Moonveil
MORE$0,10021+%0,07
Cloud
CLOUD$0,07283-%1,78
Solayer
LAYER$0,5427+%2,49
Share
Bitemycoin2025/08/27 19:54
Share
Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26,09-%1,48
Movement
MOVE$0,122+%0,57
Tranchess
CHESS$0,07281+%3,34
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Share

Trending News

More

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

Analysts: Bitcoin faces the risk of further decline as leverage ratios soar and a large amount of funds turn to Ethereum