Trump's second son Eric Trump again suggests buying at the bottom

PANews reported on September 27 that Trump’s second son Eric Trump tweeted a tip to buy at the bottom: “Buy on dips!”

Eric Trump has repeatedly suggested buying at the bottom when the market falls. On February 4 this year, he said that now is the best time to increase holdings of ETH. Subsequently, ETH fell 40% in two months. On August 17, he responded to the purchase of $18.6 million worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum, saying it was buying on dips.