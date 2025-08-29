Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

PANews reported on August 29th that Nikkei reported that Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, will attend Metaplanet's extraordinary shareholders' meeting on September 1st. Metaplanet is a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed company that invests in Bitcoin. Eric Trump serves as an advisor to Metaplanet. The extraordinary shareholders' meeting will be held in Tokyo. The agenda will include proposals to amend the company's articles of incorporation to raise new capital, among other matters.
